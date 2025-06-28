Flames Re-Sign Kevin Bahl

25-year-old blueliner inks six-year deal

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed defenceman Kevin Bahl to a six-year contract.

Bahl skated in 73 games for the Flames in 2024-25, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists for 20 points and 35 penalty minutes.

The 25-year-old defender averaged 21:23 of ice time this season which was the third highest total on the Flames. Bahl was originally acquired by Calgary on June 19, 2024 from New Jersey along with a first-round pick (2025) in exchange for goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Bahl played his junior hockey with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League highlighted with a trip to the OHL Championship in 2018-19. He was drafted by Arizona in the second round (55th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Bahl represented Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2020 capturing a gold medal. He would begin his professional career the following year in 2020-21 splitting time between New Jersey (NHL) and Binghamton (AHL).

Term: Six-Year
AAV: $5,350,000

Born: New Westminster, BC Date: June 27, 2000
Height: 6’6” Weight: 230 lbs.
Shoots: Left

Drafted: ARI – 2nd round (55th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

