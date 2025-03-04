The Return To Philly

PHILADELPHIA - When Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost were acquired by the Flames in late January, one of the first things they did was take a glance at Calgary's upcoming schedule.

Philadelphia. March 4.

Date: circled.

"Just coming into the rink today, it's definitely weird - obviously have never done it as an away team - so coming in was a little strange but I think it will be good," Farabee said after the morning skate. "I think before the game will be a little weird but I think once the game starts, it will just be hockey as normal."

The Flames arrived in Philadelphia on Sunday night and had the day off on Monday, giving the duo some downtime in their old city after their quick departure earlier this year. They both were able to catch up with former teammates, too.

"It's nice, especially how we left like that, kind of abruptly. It was good, we had the day yesterday so got to do some stuff, went back to my place, picked up some more stuff - when I left, I kind of just threw two bags together - so I had some stuff to grab," Frost said. "Then obviously saw some of the (Flyers) so it's been good, it's been fun."

"I still have my car here so when I went and did some stuff yesterday, I was driving around and it definitely felt weird. But probably once the game starts, it will feel like a normal game, but maybe in the pre-game and seeing some of the guys in the warm-ups might be a little weird for sure."

The trade was a bit different for Frost and Farabee, as it happened on a game night for both the Flames and Flyers. While Farabee was at the rink post-game with his Philly teammates after a 3-0 setback to the Islanders, Frost left in the second period after experiencing a migraine.

When the trade became a done deal, he was at home, and didn't have a chance to say goodbye before departing for Calgary.

"It was weird how it happened like that, it was definitely different," Frost explained. "I know Beezer was still at the rink so he got to see some of the guys and say bye and I was at home, with the lights off, my head was hurting. Then I found out and it was a bit of a whirlwind. Danny (Briere) called me, he had nice things to say, and they did so much for me and they were great to me."

Now, having been with the team for just over a month, they've both settled in and are happy to be making a playoff push with their new teammates. Both have found the back of the net with the club, with Frost netting his first as a Flame against Seattle on Feb. 2 and Farabee following up with his first in the Flaming C against Toronto two nights later.

"Everyone's been great to us," Frost stated. "We've had a ton of fun so far and it's a dedicated, hard-working team. Obviously we're in the hunt here so it's exciting to come in."

With the Flames sitting in the second Wildcard spot and quite a few teams nipping at their heels, every game feels like the biggest one of the season but tonight's match-up does carry a bit more weight for the pair.

"A little extra (motivation) for Beezer and I probably but I think where we are in the standings, every game is so big. It doesn't matter who you're playing. You want to get the win. It's a big one."