'Everyone's Pounding The Table'

For those waiting with bated breath, hammering the F5 key and accomplishing nothing at the office in hopes of catching a first glimpse of breaking trade news…

Craig Conroy isn’t making any promises.

BUT (and there’s always a but)…

“If there's one to be made there, for sure,” Conroy laughed as he addressed the media Thursday ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. “I think a splash on a Tuesday during the season is just as much fun. Anytime you can make a splash, you want do it. You always want to move up, you always want to do something. (Former Flames GM Brian) Burkie texted me today, 'Don't be afraid to move up, it's not against the rules!'

“But if it's not there, I think just drafting new young prospects into your organization is a splash, anyway.

“Just like last year, we didn't make any moves up or down, but to get the players we're really excited about and now, here we are again ready to do it all over again with two picks in the first round.

“We're very excited.”

With Picks No. 18 and 32 in tow, Conroy and the Flames’ amateur scouting staff are now in the ‘fine-tuning’ stages as they prepare the list for this weekend’s ‘decentralized’ NHL Draft.

Organizationally, the GM has made no secret that adding a centre is a top priority for the franchise.

But in a draft with so much uncertainty beyond the first pick – projected to be Erie Otters blueliner Matthew Schaefer to the New York Islanders – the longstanding strategy of ‘BPA,’ or Best Player Available, is how the Flames plan to approach things.

“If that player is a centre, that'd be great. If we get to 18 and we have a player that's 10 on the list and that player's a defenceman... We're not just going to take a position to take a position,” Conroy said. “We're going to take the best player.

“This is a draft where you're going to find value later in the draft, in the first round especially. Everybody's got their opinion on what their needs are and it's not as clear-cut as it used to be. Sometimes, we've picked maybe the first 28 players. You might not have the right order, but you'd have the right players.

“I don't know if it's going to like that this year.”