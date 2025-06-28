'Physically Dominant Defenceman'

Phillips mixes on-ice dominance with yoga discipline off it

20250628_Phillips
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES — He’s big.

He’s bruising.

But Mace’o Phillips likes to unwind with a bit of yoga.

The 6-foot-6 defender was selected by the Flames in the third round of the Draft in part because he’s willing to dole out punishment, but away from the ice, the 18-year-old finds balance by aligning his chakras.

My mom showed my sister and I when we were super young,” he said over the phone of his penchant for yoga. “Just for me, being a bigger guy, it kinda helps with my mobility, and skating and stuff.

“It’s a relaxing activity, so I love doing it.”

It’s that slowing down, though, that’s helped him accelerate his hockey career, one that will see him join the University of Minnesota this fall.

In 25 USHL contests with the National Team Juniors, Phillips logged 67 penalty minutes, using his 234-lb. frame as a scare tactic for opponents.

“I’d say I’m a physically dominant defenceman who just takes pride in being hard to play against,” he described. “I can contribute offensively too, at the right times.

“I just take pride in intimidating my opponents with my physicality and compete, I just play with a lot of energy.”

6-foot-6, 233-lb. defenceman taken with the 80th pick in the Draft

Phillips, who hails from Wayzata, Minn., represented his country at the U18 World Championship this spring, doing so alongside a firm friend, and fellow son of the Land of 10,000 Lakes in forward Cullen Potter, who was selected 32nd overall by the Flames Friday night.

Teammates at the NTDP, teammates on the world stage and now, teammates in the Calgary organization.

“I’ve known Potsy for a while,” he said, excitement beaming through the telephone. “I’m so excited to be in the same organization as him.

“We definitely hang out in the summers, too, and playing with him our first year at the NTDP was amazing, too. I respect him a tonne, and he’s a great friend.”

The duo might have to put that friendship aside this coming season - though Phillips' Golden Gophers and Potter's Arizona State Sun Devils play in differenct conferences, Phillips admitted facing his childhood buddy in a playoff scenario would be 'pretty cool.'

But the pair will be in town next week for Development Camp and for Phillips, the opportunity to come to southern Alberta also offers a chance to check out the scenery.

“I know that the city is beautiful, and with Banff there too,” he said. “I’m just so excited for (being) in the organization, and bring a Stanley Cup one day.

“Just do everything I can to help the team win.”

Phillips was surprised him Saturday morning with a Draft party at their Minnesota home - with plenty of family and close friends on hand to send the roof into the stratosphere when his name flashed across the screen next to the Flaming C.

His name - Spanish for 'Gift from God' - has nothing to do with the legendary James Brown band and Prince saxophonist Maceo Parker, but Phillips plans on dishing out hit after hit on the ice as he continues to chase that NHL dream.

Once the excitement of Saturday morning has worn off, of course.

“I’m kinda lost for words,” Phillips exclaimed. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a Flame.

“I’m just so excited to get to work and get out there.”

