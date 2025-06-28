LOS ANGELES — He’s big.

He’s bruising.

But Mace’o Phillips likes to unwind with a bit of yoga.

The 6-foot-6 defender was selected by the Flames in the third round of the Draft in part because he’s willing to dole out punishment, but away from the ice, the 18-year-old finds balance by aligning his chakras.

“My mom showed my sister and I when we were super young,” he said over the phone of his penchant for yoga. “Just for me, being a bigger guy, it kinda helps with my mobility, and skating and stuff.

“It’s a relaxing activity, so I love doing it.”

It’s that slowing down, though, that’s helped him accelerate his hockey career, one that will see him join the University of Minnesota this fall.

In 25 USHL contests with the National Team Juniors, Phillips logged 67 penalty minutes, using his 234-lb. frame as a scare tactic for opponents.

“I’d say I’m a physically dominant defenceman who just takes pride in being hard to play against,” he described. “I can contribute offensively too, at the right times.

“I just take pride in intimidating my opponents with my physicality and compete, I just play with a lot of energy.”