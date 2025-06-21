Parekh & Gridin Named To CHL All-Star Teams

A pair of highly decorated Flames prospects have earned yet another top honour.

Only this time, it's on the national scale.

The Canadian Hockey League has announced that Zayne Parekh has been named to their First All-Star Team, while fellow 2024 first-rounder Matvei Gridin was named to the All-Rookie Team.

The All-Star and All-Rookie Teams were chosen by members the media, as outlined in a CHL press release:

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and its Member Leagues — the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — participated in the voting process to determine this year’s CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams presented by CCM. Ballots were cast based on regular-season performances, with voters selecting the top players from across the CHL’s three leagues to recognize outstanding individual achievements.