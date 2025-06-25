Sean Kelso Promoted to Vice President of Communications

Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Kelso to the leadership role of Vice President of Communications.

Sean joined CSEC in 2006 after three years in the Public Relations Department with Hockey Canada and two seasons with the Westen Hockey League's Vancouver Giants. Now entering his twentieth season with CSEC, he has played an integral role in facilitating communication strategies on behalf of all CSEC Teams. Sean has participated in several NHL tentpole events including playoffs, all-star games, the entry draft, outdoor games, media tours, and games in China. He has been privileged to have been selected to represent Team Canada on many occasions including World Championships, the World Cup of Hockey, Four Nations, and Winter Olympics.

Sean will report directly to CSEC President & CEO Robert Hayes and will focus on leading the communication functions of the organization, as well as involvement in broadcasting and Scotia Place.