Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had some hefty praise for him:
"Very few can match Theo Stockselius’ combination of playmaking ability, hard skill, and size. A crafty playmaker, he creates tons of opportunities for his teammates through deceptive passing plays through layers, avoiding sticks and skates by slipping and hooking pucks past and through them. He regularly manipulates off the rush, dragging attackers wide before passing inside. He never misses an opportunity to get his linemates involved in transition, consistently working intelligent give-and-gos to open up space for himself and others."
Stockselius had 22 goals and 51 points in 40 games playing for Djurgårdens IF J20 in Sweden’s J20 Nationell, a standout among 17-year-old players (he doesn’t turn 18 till next month).
He also suited up for his country and won silver at the Under-18 worlds.
Stockselius said he models his game after Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek: “He’s a big player from Sweden, good offence, defence, good all-around guy.”
The southpaw joins the Flames family already having some familiarity with the organization - and the C of Red.
“I watched a lot of Mikael Backlund in games, and obviously watched Gaudreau when he played here,” said Stockselius. “So, I know it’s a really good city with many fans; hockey is big in the city, everyone likes hockey, and I’m so excited to get there to Calgary.”
He’s heard the future is bright in the Stampede City.
“Obviously I heard Calgary is building,” he said. “So really good moment for me to come to Calgary and do my best.”
When it comes to what’s next for him as he continues to develop his game, his focus is on his skating.
“First of all, I’m trying to build some more muscle to my legs so I can get stronger,” he said. “And after that, work on explosiveness and getting more speed; just do more training like that.”
One place he has plenty of power is on the golf course, where he bombs drives more than 300 yards, he said, playing his favourite off-ice pastime.
“Got a lot of power and probably a good golfer,” he said. “I hit my driver long, but maybe not always forward. Sometimes it’s left, sometimes it’s right.”
Ah, the joy of golf.
“Yeah, exactly,” he answered.