'I Know It's A Really Good City'

LOS ANGELES - Theo Stockselius was one of 90 players at the recent NHL Combine in Buffalo.

The Swedish centre was asked by media there if there any weird questions posed to him by NHL teams during his interviews that week.

He told them one club asked him what animal he is. He answered chimpanzee.

“They are pretty big and hear they’re smart, also,” he said at the time.

Reached by phone at his home in Norrtalje, Sweden, Saturday, he wanted to amend that answer.

“A Chimpanzee actually isn’t that big,” he said.

So maybe more like a gorilla?

“Yes, I would say that.”

The Flames certainly hope so, drafting the 6-foot-3, 198-lb. power forward with their first pick in the second round, 54th overall, to start Day 2 of the NHL Draft Saturday.

“I would say I’m a big player on the ice who likes to have the puck and do good things with it,” said Stockselius, who was joined by family and friends for a ‘little party’ at his house when his name was called. “Probably my playmaking and hockey IQ stands out to me.”