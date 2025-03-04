Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

The Flames make their lone stop in Philadelphia this evening, facing off against the Flyers at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf