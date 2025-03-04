Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

The Flames make their lone stop in Philadelphia this evening, facing off against the Flyers at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf