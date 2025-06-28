LOS ANGELES – The honour, said Ethan Wyttenbach, “changed his life.”

Wyttenbach became one of the newest members of the Flames Saturday when they selected him in the fifth round (144th overall) of the NHL Draft.

The honour he was referring to was being named the first recipient of the The Gaudreau Award earlier this year, now to be bestowed annually to a USHL player that ‘best embodies the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.’

Wyttenbach meet Johnny and Matthew’s parents, Guy and Jane, when he was announced as the award winner back in April.

“I think for me, obviously, winning the award is something special that kind of ties my name (to them) for the rest of my life, but I think, more so, just meeting his family and kind of establishing a relationship with them is something I won't forget,” he said. “You hear the stories about their boys and just how special they were as people. I really try and look up to him. John playing in Calgary pretty much his whole career, it's just crazy how those stars kind of align. Obviously, his family are such amazing people and I'm so grateful for what they did for me, and now to hopefully one day carry on his legacy in Calgary.

“It changed my life,” he added. “It’s just such a huge honour that I carry with me every day.”