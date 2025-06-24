Calgary Kids - Kadon McCann

It’s not every day a hockey great comes calling.

For NHL Draft prospect Kadon McCann, he was left stunned when Jarome Iginla rang him up for a chat a few years back in recruiting the forward to join the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

“When Jarome Iginla phones and asks if you want to play on his team, you say yes, - it’s a no brainer,” McCann recalled. “It was like a 30, 40-minute phone call and I was in shock the whole time. I don’t think I said many words because I was in so much shock. He’s a legend, Hockey Hall of Famer, it was unbelievable.

“He's a great person, a leader that I really looked up to. I didn’t take it for granted playing for him. How he treats people is something I won’t forget. He takes the time out of the day to do anything for people; I have so much respect for him.”

While playing under the watchful eye of the Flames legend, McCann saw his game take off not just on the ice, but off it as well.

To this day, the experience was unlike any other and something he credits for shaping him into who he is.

“He opened my eyes and showed me how hard it is to take the next step,” McCann said “His leadership on and off the ice shaped my abilities, going out in the community and helping. I was super happy to play with him. It was a great group up there.

“I think I’m a big 200-foot power forward and model my game after Adam Lowry. I think I’m a pretty good leader to rally the troops and get them going, a good guy on the bench to have and on the ice. I'm always there for my teammates, a big presence in front of the net, not scared to get to the dirty areas.”