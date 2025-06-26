Calgary Kids - Hayden Harsanyi

Looking into the eyes of adversity, Hayden Harsanyi didn’t back down.

Just seven games into the 2024-25 campaign, the forward suffered a lower-body injury which saw him miss a few months.

An unfortunate setback in his draft year, but he didn’t let it define his season.

“It was tough for sure, but I was proud of the way I handled it and stayed motivated throughout it,” he said. “I came back and found a lot of success in my return from injury especially in Saskatoon, I was proud how it went.

“The people around me really helped me, my parents and agent. Going to Saskatoon was a huge step in the right direction for my game.”

Watching games for a different view and on a screen provided valuable for him as he nursed the injury, seeing the plays develop and opportunities to attack from a whole new view.

While he was putting in the in the gym during his rehab process, he also became a student of the game all over again that helped him in his return to the ice.

“The WHL is a great league but watching every game you realize you have more time and space than you think,” Harsanyi said. “The game is slower than you think and I need remember when I’m out there all the games I watched, the time I have especially with my fast skating that I can create time and space for myself.”