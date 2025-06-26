Calgary Kids - Hayden Harsanyi

Forward made impact in return from injury with WHL's Saskatoon Blades

CF_Calgary Kids_Harsanyi_2x1
By Alex Medina
CalgaryFlames.com

Looking into the eyes of adversity, Hayden Harsanyi didn’t back down.

Just seven games into the 2024-25 campaign, the forward suffered a lower-body injury which saw him miss a few months.

An unfortunate setback in his draft year, but he didn’t let it define his season.

“It was tough for sure, but I was proud of the way I handled it and stayed motivated throughout it,” he said. “I came back and found a lot of success in my return from injury especially in Saskatoon, I was proud how it went.

“The people around me really helped me, my parents and agent. Going to Saskatoon was a huge step in the right direction for my game.”

Watching games for a different view and on a screen provided valuable for him as he nursed the injury, seeing the plays develop and opportunities to attack from a whole new view.

While he was putting in the in the gym during his rehab process, he also became a student of the game all over again that helped him in his return to the ice.

“The WHL is a great league but watching every game you realize you have more time and space than you think,” Harsanyi said. “The game is slower than you think and I need remember when I’m out there all the games I watched, the time I have especially with my fast skating that I can create time and space for myself.”

The speedy forward started the year with the Medicine Hat Tigers before being dealt just days before the WHL Trade Deadline to the Blades where he settled in nicely with the squad.

In 30 games with his new squad, Harsanyi posted 20 points with 11 markers and added two points in four playoff tilts, and now has his eyes set on making more noise next season.

“To see what we accomplished, a lot of people doubted us because we were so young,” he said. “We beat a lot of teams and almost won the division banner, its exciting what we’re going to do next year.

“(For next season) I want to work on my scoring ability. I think I’m a pretty good skater, play a 200-foot game. I get a good amount of points but I think I can take it to the next step based on the opportunities I get in the games.”

Growing up in Calgary, Harsanyi dreamt of being on the other side of the stands of the Scotiabank Saddledome, taking in many Flames and Hitmen games.

Earning a final ranking of 187, he’s come a long way from where things stood at the start of the season and still has his eyes set on his NHL dream.

Whether he hears his name or is invited to development camps, he’s poised to bounce back and show what he’s all about.

“I’m pretty proud of myself going unraked in a few of them from not playing to jumping up, I’m proud of that,” he said. “I got a lot of work to do and people to prove wrong, too.

“Pushing myself every day, if the draft stuff doesn’t work out this year, just having that self-belief that I’m going to go dominate next year and keep pushing myself harder every day.”

News Feed

'Everyone's Pounding The Table'

Sean Kelso Promoted to V.P. of Communications

Calgary Kids - Kadon McCann

Calgary Kids - Cash Koch

'Feel Like A Hockey Player Again'

Flames Re-Sign Justin Kirkland

Parekh & Gridin Named To CHL All-Star Teams

Wranglers Announce Brett Sutter As Head Coach

'Keep Challenging Myself'

Flames Re-Sign Dryden Hunt

Four Flames Rotary Sport Zones Announced

Calgary Kids - Gavin Garland

Calgary Kids - Jackson Smith

Flames Announce Peter Hanlon To Join Hockey Operations

Pospisil Named Slovakia's Preliminary Olympics Roster 

Calgary Kids - Nathan Behm

2025 NHL Draft Class - Caleb Desnoyers

Wolf Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team