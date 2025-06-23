All Justin Kirkland had to do was add his Signature.

The Flames forward re-upped Monday on a one-year pact, the latest checked-off box in a comeback story that’s offered inspiration both for fans here in Calgary, and around the NHL.

Kirkland burst onto the scene - and the Flames’ fourth line - this past fall, putting up eight points in 21 games (not to mention a trio of shootout tallies) before suffering a season-ending injury in Columbus in late November.

Fast-forward to late June, and the 28-year-old is ready for another shot at the show, with his first career one-way contract in tow.

“It’s been a stressful few months trying to figure out exactly what was going to happen,” he admitted Monday afternoon. “To put the pen to paper, it’s a dream come true to get that one-way contract.

“This is exactly where me, my wife and my family wanted to end up.”

And why not?

Kirkland’s second go-round in the Calgary organization produced some memorable moments: his first career NHL goal in the Battle of Alberta, as well as those aforementioned shootout snipes.

That’s what made his injury that much more gut-wrenching. He persevered through more than 400 AHL games before putting home that first NHL tuck; just when he was experiencing the highest of highs, his season ended in an instant.

But with a smile on his face, the Winnipegger proudly shared that he’s well on track to be a full participant at training camp in September.

He’s been back on the ice for about three weeks, getting back up to speed.

“The knee’s feeling excellent, we’re back on the ice moving at a really good pace,” he said. “It’s exciting, six months in-between being on the ice.

“To get back out there, I feel like a hockey player again. We’ll be ready for training camp.”

And on a one-way deal, to boot.

But as with everything to date in his pro hockey journey, Kirkland isn’t taking that extra security for granted.

“It’s a big goal achieved for me, and I know it doesn’t guarantee anything and I don’t expect anything from that,” he said. “It’s very exciting, I’m definitely proud of it.”

The deal speaks to Kirkland’s character and work ethic.

But it also says a lot about the organization’s belief that he’ll return to action better than ever before, despite having to grind his way through rehab session after rehab session over the course of last season.

“It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Kirkland said. “They’re putting a lot of trust in me, that I’m putting the work in through the rehab process for my knee, and the workouts, and skating.

“It’s a big injury to come back from, but I have a lot of respect for them for trusting me, and making sure I’m doing the right thing for my body. It’s very exciting."

Kirkland’s summer is flying by. Between training, the odd golf game, and what he calls ‘wedding season,’ the forward and wife Madison have been busy.

But come the fall, he’s ready to continue on a marriage with Calgary: the city, the organization that he’s come to call home.

“I love this organization, we love the city, I love the guys in the dressing room,” he said. “Right at the end of the season, I knew that this is where I wanted to sign.

“At the end of the day, to continue calling Calgary home - for me and my wife - was the biggest thing. The way that the fans and the city have really embraced us, it’s just been amazing to be a part of.

“I can’t wait for it, for another year.”