'It's A Dream Come True'

Speedy Cullen Potter turned heads as a 17-year-old college freshman

20250627_Potter_Phone
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES - Cullen Potter was on the ice at an early age.

And we mean early.

So early, in fact, they had to get creative, the story going that his grandpa took a pair of little boots and rigged some blades on them so he could walk around the house and get used to them before then skating at the ripe old age of 1.

“Guess they don't make them that size,” laughed Potter, confirming the tale after the Flames selected him with the 32nd pick in Friday’s first round in the NHL Draft.

“That's what I heard my first pair of skates was. Obviously, I can't remember that. I was too young. But you know, my earliest memories are being out on the outdoor rink. That's my favorite thing to do, especially being from Minnesota.”

Centre taken with the 32nd pick in Friday's first round

Potter coms from a family steeped in the game.

His mom, Jenny, is an iconic name in American women’s hockey, having won 14 medals and appearing in four Olympic games, winning gold in 1998.

His dad Rob also plays, and he grew up around his family’s hockey camps.

“Hockey has been a part of my life since I was really young, and it's what I love,” he said. “So, it's been easy for me to keep working hard to get to this level.”

Growing up in the hockey-mad hot bed of Minnesota, he spent the 2023-24 season with U.S. National Team Development Program.

He had committed to Michigan State but ended up changing his mind and going to Arizona State University, where he had 13 goals and 22 points in 35 games as a freshman this past season.

Oh, and did we mention he was only 17?

20250627_Potter

He finished Grade 12 in two months online, he said, hunkering down to get it done and get to college to accelerate his dream of playing in the NHL.

“I think the biggest thing is I want to play in the NHL someday, so taking that next step in my development was what I wanted to do,” he explained. “And I think it worked out great. I loved Arizona State, just how supportive everyone is there, and I think I got a lot better there.”

Hearing his name called Friday was another massive step down that road.

“It’s a dream come true, really,” said Potter. “So, you know, I'm super excited to get started with (the Flames).

“And, like I said, kind of speechless.”

When it comes to describing his game, his analysis is concise.

“I think my strengths are definitely my speed and my skill,” he said. “Just being creative with the puck and off the puck.”

The plans is to return to ASU in the fall and he said he has clear goals for his next season of college hockey.

“I think just using my speed effectively and in both zones, defensively and offensively, and just, you know, put on some more muscle and stuff, too, to get stronger while I'm playing the NHL someday. So, being able to go against those guys that are 6-3, 6-4, and they're super strong, too, so I got to get stronger. I think those are the two main things I'm focusing on.

"And obviously, you know, get better at scoring and all the regular stuff, but I think I do a good job with that stuff already."

