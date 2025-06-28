'It's A Dream Come True'

LOS ANGELES - Cullen Potter was on the ice at an early age.

And we mean early.

So early, in fact, they had to get creative, the story going that his grandpa took a pair of little boots and rigged some blades on them so he could walk around the house and get used to them before then skating at the ripe old age of 1.

“Guess they don't make them that size,” laughed Potter, confirming the tale after the Flames selected him with the 32nd pick in Friday’s first round in the NHL Draft.

“That's what I heard my first pair of skates was. Obviously, I can't remember that. I was too young. But you know, my earliest memories are being out on the outdoor rink. That's my favorite thing to do, especially being from Minnesota.”