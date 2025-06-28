He finished Grade 12 in two months online, he said, hunkering down to get it done and get to college to accelerate his dream of playing in the NHL.
“I think the biggest thing is I want to play in the NHL someday, so taking that next step in my development was what I wanted to do,” he explained. “And I think it worked out great. I loved Arizona State, just how supportive everyone is there, and I think I got a lot better there.”
Hearing his name called Friday was another massive step down that road.
“It’s a dream come true, really,” said Potter. “So, you know, I'm super excited to get started with (the Flames).
“And, like I said, kind of speechless.”
When it comes to describing his game, his analysis is concise.
“I think my strengths are definitely my speed and my skill,” he said. “Just being creative with the puck and off the puck.”
The plans is to return to ASU in the fall and he said he has clear goals for his next season of college hockey.
“I think just using my speed effectively and in both zones, defensively and offensively, and just, you know, put on some more muscle and stuff, too, to get stronger while I'm playing the NHL someday. So, being able to go against those guys that are 6-3, 6-4, and they're super strong, too, so I got to get stronger. I think those are the two main things I'm focusing on.
"And obviously, you know, get better at scoring and all the regular stuff, but I think I do a good job with that stuff already."