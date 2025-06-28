LOS ANGELES - Cole Reschny is a Calgary Flame.

Fitting.

The city is fast becoming a family affair.

His older brother Austin plays for the SAIT Trojans, and his sister Cassidy is attending MRU.

So, it only makes sense that he’ll don the Flaming C after he was selected 18th overall Friday night in the first round of the NHL Draft. The pick was announced on stage by the legendary Lanny McDonald, who got a warm welcome from the crowd at the Peacock Theatre at L.A Live.

“Surreal, so special,” said Reschny, sporting a broad smile. “I mean, just hearing my name called by such a great organization, it's a lifetime moment that I'll never forget.

“I can't wait to get started.”

Born and raised in Macklin, Sask., the 18-year-old, left-shot centre is coming off a stellar season with the WHL’s Victoria Royals in which he tallied 26 goals and a franchise-record 66 assists in 62 games, finishing a tidy +42 on the campaign.

This after putting up 21 goals and 59 assists in 61 games in his first season in the 'Dub the year prior.

Coached on the Island by former Flame James Patrick, his game blossomed this year as he showed his offensive flair while continuing to fine tune and develop his 200-foot game.

“It was a big year for me personally, but also the team and I felt like we did a good job of that,” said Reschny. “I can't thank Victoria enough for all the work and effort that they put into me. James, especially, the time he's put into to help me grow as a person and as a player. It's been huge getting to play with him behind the bench.”