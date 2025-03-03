5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

Flames take on Flyers at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West)

By Torie Peterson
By Torie Peterson

1. Net Presence

Throughout the course of the 2024-25 season, the Flames have had superb goaltending thanks to the pair of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar but the duo's incredible play has been particualrly notable on this season-long road trip.

Both goaltenders have turned in some of their best performances since the Flames hit the road in late February.

In Washington, Vladar helped lead the way to a 3-1 victory over one of the league's top teams with a 26-save game and in Florida on Saturday afternoon, while the Flames were unable to generate any offence, he held the fort in net with 39 saves against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

"Competitive, like he never quit on any puck," was head coach Ryan Huska's assessment following the loss in Sunrise. "Like you saw some of the saves he made today, some of those were ridiculous saves. He had the competitive side to him."

In his last three games, Vladar has two wins.

Wolf was called into action in Tampa Bay last week, posting a .905 save percentage in the 3-0 setback to the Lightning, and was back in action on Sunday in Raleigh, keeping his club in the mix and helping the Flames secure a point in a 2-1 OT loss with 31 saves.

"Wolfie's been consistent all year," Nazem Kadri said post-game in North Carolina. "He expects that out of himself and I love that he's not satisfied with just being okay. He wants to be great and he wants to be a game-changer. He certainly gives us an opportunity to win."

The rookie hit the 20-win mark in February and has a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season.

Both goaltenders have faced the Flyers in the past, with Wolf making 37 saves on 40 shots in a win in his one game against Philadelphia while Vladar has also faced them once, posting 29 saves in an overtime setback.

With no practice held on Monday, a netminder hasn't been named for tonight's game vs. the Flyers but no matter who gets the call, the play of both netminders is sure to give the club a boost as they look to get their second win on this trip.

2. Know Your Enemy

The Flyers are coming off of a 2-1 shootout win over the Jets on Saturday, a victory that saw them extend their point streak to five games.

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov made 29 saves against Winnipeg, earning praise from his coach post-game.

"Fedotov] was outstanding playing against one of, or the best, goalie in the League, probably, in [Connor Hellebuyck]," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella told NHL.com. "I thought everybody contributed. Neutral zone was good. We played well. [Fedotov] had to make some saves. That's a really good team, obviously. They had some chances and [Fedotov] stood in there … and then to have to kill two penalties with five minutes left."

Fedotov has appeared in 17 games this season and has five wins in 2024-25.

Jamie Drysdale scored the lone goal for the Flyers in regulation and rookie Matvei Michkov scored the game-winner with a deke to a backhand shot in the shootout.

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia in scoring with 22 goals and 63 points, while Michkov (19 goals, 44 points), and Owen Tippett (18 goals, 35 points) round out the top three scoring leaders.

The Flyers, who are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, are in the hunt for a Wildcard spot in the East. They currently sit four points back of the Detroit Red Wings, who are holding onto the second spot with a 30-24-6 record and 66 points, and six points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who sit in the first Wildcard postion with a 30-22-8 record and 68 points.

However, they're in a battle with several other clubs for one of those spots: the Ottawa Senators (30-25-4, 64 points), New York Rangers (30-26-4, 64 points), Boston Bruins (28-26-5, 63 points), and Montreal Canadiens (29-26-5, 63 points) are all in the race for a playoff spot. And sitting right behind the Flyers? The New York Islanders with a 27-25-7 record and 61 points.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.3%
19th
Flyers
16.3%
28th
Penalty Kill
Flames
73.9%
27th
Flyers
79.3%
17th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.84%
12th
Flyers
47.97%
26th
High Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
47.70%
24th
Flyers
53.94%
4th

3. Checking In On The Wild Card Race

By picking up a point on Sunday in North Carolina, the Flames moved into the second Wildcard spot in the Western Conference with a 28-23-9 record and 65 points through 60 games. The Vancouver Canucks are right on their heels, with a 27-22-11 record and 65 points through 60 games. Colorado currently owns the first Wildcard position with a 35-24-2 record and 72 points in 61 games.

Also hunting down a playoff position are the St. Louis Blues (29-27-6, 64 points in 62 games), Utah Hockey Club (27-25-9, 63 points in 61 games), and the Anaheim Ducks (26-26-7, 59 points in 59 games).

In the Pacific Division, the Vegas Golden Knights (36-18-6, 78 points in 60 games) sit in the top spot, the Edmonton Oilers (35-21-4, 74 points in 60 games) rank second, and the LA Kings (31-20-8, 70 points) are holding onto third place.

Out of this group, only the Flames, Oilers, and Ducks are in action this evening.

4. Fast Facts

Nazem Kadri’s goal in North Carolina on Sunday tied the game up, giving him his fourth game-tying goal in the third period of a game this season. Only three other players have as many: Tyler Toffoli (5), Auston Matthews (4) and Morgan Frost (4). Kadri, who has 21 goals on the year, joined Sean Monahan, Daymond Langkow, and Rene Bourque as the fourth player in the previous 30 years to score 20-or-more goals in each of their first three seasons with the Flames.

Kevin Bahl is set to skate in his 200th NHL game this evening. The defenceman is in his first season with the Flames and has 15 points in 51 games. Acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the trade that saw Jacob Markstrom head east, he has become a mainstay in Calgary's top-four and is averaging 21:19 per game, the third-highest average among all Flames skaters.

Tonight's game marks Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost's first trip back to Philadelphia since being acquired by the Flames on Jan. 30. They both have skated in 10 games with Calgary, with Frost's first goal with the team coming on Feb. 2 vs. Seattle and Farabee's first tally coming on Feb. 4 vs. Toronto.

The Flames are 9-4-2 in games on Tuesday this season.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Nazem Kadri

The veteran centre broke the Flames' scoring drought on Sunday evening in Raleigh, scoring his 21st goal of the year and tying the game up in the third period. He also put five shots on net against the Hurricanes, leading all Calgary skaters.

Kadri has played in 31 career games against the Flyers, scoring 11 goals and 27 points.

Flyers - Matvei Michkov

Named February's Rookie Of The Month, the forward has provided plenty of offence for the Flyers, with 19 goals and 44 points to his name. Since returning from the Four Nations break, he's been particularly effective, with three goals and eight points in four games.

He's faced the Flames once in his career, back on Oct. 12 when he had one assist in a 6-3 Calgary win at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

