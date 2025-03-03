5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

1. Net Presence

Throughout the course of the 2024-25 season, the Flames have had superb goaltending thanks to the pair of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar but the duo's incredible play has been particualrly notable on this season-long road trip.

Both goaltenders have turned in some of their best performances since the Flames hit the road in late February.

In Washington, Vladar helped lead the way to a 3-1 victory over one of the league's top teams with a 26-save game and in Florida on Saturday afternoon, while the Flames were unable to generate any offence, he held the fort in net with 39 saves against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

"Competitive, like he never quit on any puck," was head coach Ryan Huska's assessment following the loss in Sunrise. "Like you saw some of the saves he made today, some of those were ridiculous saves. He had the competitive side to him."

In his last three games, Vladar has two wins.

Wolf was called into action in Tampa Bay last week, posting a .905 save percentage in the 3-0 setback to the Lightning, and was back in action on Sunday in Raleigh, keeping his club in the mix and helping the Flames secure a point in a 2-1 OT loss with 31 saves.

"Wolfie's been consistent all year," Nazem Kadri said post-game in North Carolina. "He expects that out of himself and I love that he's not satisfied with just being okay. He wants to be great and he wants to be a game-changer. He certainly gives us an opportunity to win."

The rookie hit the 20-win mark in February and has a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season.

Both goaltenders have faced the Flyers in the past, with Wolf making 37 saves on 40 shots in a win in his one game against Philadelphia while Vladar has also faced them once, posting 29 saves in an overtime setback.

With no practice held on Monday, a netminder hasn't been named for tonight's game vs. the Flyers but no matter who gets the call, the play of both netminders is sure to give the club a boost as they look to get their second win on this trip.