Calgary Kids - Cash Koch

First time moving away from home is always a memorable day.

For Calgary product Cash Koch, the shift from Calgary to Tri-City was massive - but he wasn’t alone in the process, with plenty of local talent on the squad.

“One of my boys, Jackson Smith, I grew up and played on the same team with since Timbits,” Koch said. “Been on the same team every year expect one, so it's been special to carry that memory and our hockey childhood with us. It’s very rare you see that (playing on same team), let alone every year, so for us to only miss just one season is something special.

“Living away in itself is hard enough, but being in the U.S. was another element on top of that. I remember going down there and checking out the school and how different it was compared to Edge. The weather was way different, I’m not used to having no snow in my yard every morning, which I didn’t mind at all, but still kinda missed it.”

Koch and Smith have been through it all together, from minor hockey to their journey to the WHL, and a big credit to that was their time at the Edge School.

“The Edge pushed me on and off the ice, especially the academic part,” he said. “It made me the guy I am today and made me into a leader, too. The on ice stuff, training, we’re all brothers there. The exposure playing in the CSSHL with all the showcases and the scouts coming on the weekend is a big factor that plays into that. The facilities there are awesome and still training there in the summer, I’m grateful for that.”