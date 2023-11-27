News Feed

Flames Ready To Cook As Six-Game Home Stand Begins

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 27.11.23

Say What - 'We Have Better'

Flames Drop 3-1 Decision To Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Say What - 'We Don't Skip A Beat'

Sharangovich Helping Set The Pace For Lindholm Line

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Say What -  'It's Just A Quiet Confidence'

Coleman Leads Comeback As Flames Defeat Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Flames Fall To Predators

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'

What the Flames are saying ahead of tonight's clash with the Golden Knights

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Lindholm on returning home for the next six games:

"It’ll be good, obviously it’s been a tough schedule for us - but it’s always nice to be home, especially for a little stint, play a couple games in front of our fans, it’ll be good."

On building chemistry with Mangiapane and Sharangovich:

"Obviously the Dallas game, we played pretty well and the Colorado game, we had some chances to put the puck in the net. I’ve played with Mang for the majority of the season here, known him since way back and obviously, Yegor is a skilled player, lot of speed and some nice shots. We’re starting building something and hopefully it can continue."

Kadri on the team's ability to stay in games:

"We’re giving ourselves a chance, that’s something I’m certainly proud of. We’ve got to continue to put one foot in front of the other, and I think we’re doing a good job of that, being obviously resilient, coming back in games. I’d like to see our starts be a little bit better, maybe get the first one or two goals, but other than that I think we’ve played pretty complete games and we’re looking for more of that."

On how to find better fortunes on the powerplay:

"We’ve got to just start shooting the puck, take some more opportunities. I think sometimes we’re looking for too much of a perfect play and it gets a little scrambly, so we’re going to look to simplify. It’s not uncommon for powerplays to go hot or go cold, either direction, so we’re looking to bounce back and hopefully get one tonight."

Huska on his team's improving play at 5-on-5:

"It’s getting there, I think it’s getting much better. That’s one part of our game where I think we’ve steadily, over those first 21 games, we started the year and we were giving up a lot of chances against, a lot of them were based on our puck management. Every segment that we’re playing now, we’re seeing that trend go the right direction, so that’s important for us, and we’re starting to see a little bit more offensive creativity coming into that as well."

On the challenges presented by the Golden Knights:

"They’re the defending champs, so they know how to win. Number two is, down the middle of the ice is a strength, they have really good centremen, so we have to make sure our guys are ready to take that on tonight."

