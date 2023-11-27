Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'

Lindholm on returning home for the next six games:

"It’ll be good, obviously it’s been a tough schedule for us - but it’s always nice to be home, especially for a little stint, play a couple games in front of our fans, it’ll be good."

On building chemistry with Mangiapane and Sharangovich:

"Obviously the Dallas game, we played pretty well and the Colorado game, we had some chances to put the puck in the net. I’ve played with Mang for the majority of the season here, known him since way back and obviously, Yegor is a skilled player, lot of speed and some nice shots. We’re starting building something and hopefully it can continue."