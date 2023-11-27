5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

1. Homeward Bound

The Flames spent the last week bouncing their way back and forth across North America, earning a pair of wins from a four-game road trip that included stops in four states and three time zones.

For the next two weeks, they’ll be rooted on home soil.

A six-game homestand begins tonight with the first meeting of the season against the Golden Knights.

It promises to be a special evening as the team will be hosting its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, with a number of in-game initiatives aimed at raising both funds and awareness for a cause close to our heart.

A lot has been made about the difficulty of Calgary’s upcoming schedule, a series of games that continues tonight when Vegas pays a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A daunting task, no doubt, but one the Flames can challenge head-on, having earned wins against a pair of teams in playoff positions on their recent trip, and coming close in a finale against the Avalanche two nights ago.

The Flames have points in seven of the last 10 games in their bid to march up the Western Conference ladder, a trend not lost on Head Coach Ryan Huska.

“We’re getting ourselves closer to .500, we can’t find a way to get that game to get there, that’s the next step for us,” Huska said following Saturday’s loss in Colorado.