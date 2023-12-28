Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'

What was said following the Flames' setback versus the Kraken

By Calgary Flames Staff
Hanifin on the contest versus Seattle:

"It was a tight game tonight, it was a tight third, we had a lot of looks there, but just couldn’t capitalize and couldn’t get it in the back of the net. A 2-1 game, I think there are some things we can build off of that, unfortunate not to get the two points, but we can learn from it."

On getting some practice days in beginning Thursday:

"We have obviously three days in between games here, we’ll probably take some time just to review it and see what things we can clean up on."

Backlund on the game overall:

"You could tell both teams came out of a break, it wasn’t as sharp as we usually are, the pace from both teams I think too was maybe not top NHL standard. In the third, it picked up a bit, being a time game and (us) being down, pushing for it. Overall, we know we can be better, we had some looks, at times we weren’t direct enough."

On losing to a Pacific Division rival:

"It’s tough, not what we wanted. We talked in the morning about how big a game it was, how close it is to the wild card race. We want to climb up there and be in the wild card spots. We’ve got some time now (for) some good practices, to regroup, and one more game for this calendar year."

Kadri on the setback to the Kraken:

"Tough to lose, don’t think we gave up a whole lot, had some good opportunities, just couldn’t find that extra goal."

On whether the three-day break factored into the loss:

"I don’t really like to look for excuses, really, I think that’s an excuse to me. Could it have a part to do with it? I mean, sure, it might have, but at the end of the day, I think we’re pretty good players, I think we can execute at a high level and that’s what we expect of ourselves."

Huska on the loss to the Kraken:

"Disappointing, I felt we deserved better tonight. We carried the play for a lot of it, we just didn’t make good on some of the chances that we did have."

On whether there was a lack of polish following the holiday break:

"Our game, for the most part possession-wise, we had the puck for a lot of the night and I thought we did a lot of good things. The one area that we can be better at is getting people through, and around the net, to try to make some of those saves a little more difficult. But no, I wouldn’t put it in that sloppy category for a game that can be. This is a tough game at times."

On losing ground to a division rival in the standings:

"Yeah, it sucks, for sure even at this point of the year. I mean, we’re not in a position that we want to be in right now, so all these games for us matter."

