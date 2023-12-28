Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'

Hanifin on the contest versus Seattle:

"It was a tight game tonight, it was a tight third, we had a lot of looks there, but just couldn’t capitalize and couldn’t get it in the back of the net. A 2-1 game, I think there are some things we can build off of that, unfortunate not to get the two points, but we can learn from it."

On getting some practice days in beginning Thursday:

"We have obviously three days in between games here, we’ll probably take some time just to review it and see what things we can clean up on."