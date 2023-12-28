Kadri Scores in Loss

Flames fall 2-1 to the Kraken at home

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri scored and the Flames outshot the Kraken 37-21 - but it wasn't enough.

Alex Wennberg scored six minutes into the third period to break a 1-1 tie and give visiting Seattle 2-1 victory Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jacob Markstrom got the start and had 19 stops, while Chris Dreidger was the difference for the Kraken with 36 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau dangled by the side of the net early in the first period but couldn't tuck it between Driedger and the post, then Walker Duehr - who drew back in the lineup - fed one to A.J.Greer but he missed a tough one-time attempt.

The Kraken would get on the board first at 2:24 on their first shot when Vince Dunn hit Kailer Yamamoto in stride with a long-distance pass and he skated in on a breakaway and put a perfectly-placed offering just under the blocker of Markstrom.

Duehr took one for the team not long after, blocking a point shot by Dunn from close range, hobbling to the bench but shaking it off to return for his next shift.

The Flames went on the powerplay at 11:58 and wasted little time scoring - like, just seven seconds.

After losing the draw, Jamie Oleksiak fired the puck straight onto the stick of Yegor Sharangovich who wasn't able to put it in, but Kadri followed up to poke home his ninth of the season.

Kadri crashes the net, capitalizes on a giveaway to tie the game

The Kad and Kids line - with Kadri centring Martin Pospisil and Connor Zary - continued to bring butts out of the seats, showing off their skill, speed and synergy all night.

On one wowzer play, Kadri gained the zone and dished to Zary along the boards who one-timed a pass to Dennis Gilbert as he skated down mainstreet, but Driedger made a massive stop.

Huberdeau kept creating and fed a lovely pass to Kadri but he was denied on the backdoor one-timer.

The Flames had back-to-back powerplays (with a 10-second overlap) in the back half of the second period, the Flames coming close to taking the lead with a pair of tic-tac-toe plays: Zary feeding Elias Lindholm to Kadri for a one-timer in the slot, then Sharangovich faking a clapper, passing down to Zary at the right post who put it across the goalmouth to Lindholm but he, too, was denied on a one-timer from one knee.

Highlights, interviews and analysis from the game

The Lineup:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"Disappointing, I felt we deserved better tonight"

"Tough to lose"

"It was a tight game tonight"

"The game was up for grabs"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, SEA 21

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, SEA 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 66.7%, SEA 33.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, SEA 20

Hits: CGY 15, SEA 16

Takeaways: CGY 8, SEA 4

Photo Gallery vs. Kraken 27.12.23

Check out Wednesday night's action, courtesy of photo Terence Leung

Up Next:

The Flames close out 2023 with a New Year's Eve date against the Philadelphia Flyers (click here for tickets), before out on the road for a four-game swing with stops in Minnesota, Nashville, Philly and Chicago.

