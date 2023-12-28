Kadri Scores in Loss

Nazem Kadri scored and the Flames outshot the Kraken 37-21 - but it wasn't enough.

Alex Wennberg scored six minutes into the third period to break a 1-1 tie and give visiting Seattle 2-1 victory Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jacob Markstrom got the start and had 19 stops, while Chris Dreidger was the difference for the Kraken with 36 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau dangled by the side of the net early in the first period but couldn't tuck it between Driedger and the post, then Walker Duehr - who drew back in the lineup - fed one to A.J.Greer but he missed a tough one-time attempt.

The Kraken would get on the board first at 2:24 on their first shot when Vince Dunn hit Kailer Yamamoto in stride with a long-distance pass and he skated in on a breakaway and put a perfectly-placed offering just under the blocker of Markstrom.

Duehr took one for the team not long after, blocking a point shot by Dunn from close range, hobbling to the bench but shaking it off to return for his next shift.

The Flames went on the powerplay at 11:58 and wasted little time scoring - like, just seven seconds.

After losing the draw, Jamie Oleksiak fired the puck straight onto the stick of Yegor Sharangovich who wasn't able to put it in, but Kadri followed up to poke home his ninth of the season.