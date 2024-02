Jacob Markstrom on being pulled in the second period:

"I saw all four pucks go in. It’s frustrating, you want to be there for the guys and the fans that paid money to come watch us play."

On the loss overall:

"We did everything right the first 15 minutes of the game tonight, if you ask everyone how they were feeling after 15 minutes it’s ‘really good, we got them where we want them.’ It’s a slippery slope."