Flames Defeated By Red Wings

Calgary falls 5-0 to visiting Detroit

gamer
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames dropped their third straight game Saturday, falling 5-0 to the visiting Red Wings at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a matinee tilt.

Jacob Markstrom got the start in net, but was replaced by Dan Vladar in the second period, after allowing four goals on 12 shots. Vladar finished with eight saves on nine shots.

The Flames outshot (36-20) and outchanced the visitors, but couldn't beat James Reimer in the outing.

The ice was heavily tilted in favour of the homeside for much of the opening frame, but they trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Despite a bevy of good looks – including a post courtesy of captain Mikael Backlund - Reimer stood tall, not to mention the 14 blocks Detroit recorded as they were throwing their bodies in lanes from the get-go.

Patrick Kane opened the scoring at 14:56 on a powerplay, the Red Wings winning the faceoff and the former Blackhawks star stepping into a long-distance one-timer that found twince farside past Markstrom.

Detroit made it 2-0 just over a minute later following a Flames turnover in their zone, J.T. Compher snapping one five-hole.

The Red Wings made it 3-0 at the 5:12 mark when Dylan Larkin tipped a pass from Kane past Markstrom for a 4-on-3 powerplay tally.

Once again Detroit scored in quick succession, Dave Perron adding another at 6:14, ending Markstrom’s afternoon.

Lucas Raymond got a third-period goal to round out the scoring.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

Coming soon

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, DET 20

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, DET 2-5

Faceoffs: CGY 40.8%, DET 59.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 20, DET 25

Hits: CGY 29, DET 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, DET 15

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, DET 3

_DSC8401_OcFK6H8Y
_DSC8426_nWX7bf9O
_DSC8409_uzV4Fmx4
_DSC8410_MDtE762X
_DSC8407_50WDEhih
+25 _DSC8416_1qI0fm9b
_DSC8404_3lZ0TM9r
_DSC8414_zHBWMYZT
_DSC8418_AW2Mzs6r
IMG_1185_ZkBEljmZ
IMG_1206_nTbglmiJ
IMG_1173_bMd118UK
IMG_1190_RGSGLFAA
IMG_1145_4jecwWSj
IMG_1147_Feghq5QV
IMG_1167_wN1l28HR
IMG_1169_2YnGVS9G
IMG_1150_9VLd7Jsx
IMG_1160_wI5OXIq0
IMG_1148_UDTq0NJR
IMG_1162_u4TOdV09
IMG_1269_Eh9vY73d
IMG_1272_oRkaU7u6
IMG_1263_P39DVkcB
IMG_1273_mNjErO1E
IMG_1274_XRU78jgj
IMG_1221_nkFAr0rN
IMG_1250_xXeuWcwL
IMG_1256_JMjSWVtR
IMG_1238_eCjopyoU
IMG_1216_bekzd6c9

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Red Wings 17.02.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against Detroit. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames have another matinee on tap Monday when they host the Jets at 2 p.m. Click for tickets

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - 'It's Frustrating'

Say What - 'It's A Slippery Slope'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

'I Feel Good'

Say What - 'Park It Real Quick'

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

FlamesTV Podcast - 'We Just Got Outworked'

Say What - 'Gotta Be Better'

Flames Fall To Sharks

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

'It's How I Play'

Say What - 'Non-Negotiables'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

'Show My Maximum'

Say What - 'Play With Pace'

Practice Notebook - 14.02.24

Flames Recall Cole Schwindt