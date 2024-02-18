Flames Defeated By Red Wings

The Flames dropped their third straight game Saturday, falling 5-0 to the visiting Red Wings at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a matinee tilt.

Jacob Markstrom got the start in net, but was replaced by Dan Vladar in the second period, after allowing four goals on 12 shots. Vladar finished with eight saves on nine shots.

The Flames outshot (36-20) and outchanced the visitors, but couldn't beat James Reimer in the outing.

The ice was heavily tilted in favour of the homeside for much of the opening frame, but they trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Despite a bevy of good looks – including a post courtesy of captain Mikael Backlund - Reimer stood tall, not to mention the 14 blocks Detroit recorded as they were throwing their bodies in lanes from the get-go.

Patrick Kane opened the scoring at 14:56 on a powerplay, the Red Wings winning the faceoff and the former Blackhawks star stepping into a long-distance one-timer that found twince farside past Markstrom.

Detroit made it 2-0 just over a minute later following a Flames turnover in their zone, J.T. Compher snapping one five-hole.

The Red Wings made it 3-0 at the 5:12 mark when Dylan Larkin tipped a pass from Kane past Markstrom for a 4-on-3 powerplay tally.

Once again Detroit scored in quick succession, Dave Perron adding another at 6:14, ending Markstrom’s afternoon.

Lucas Raymond got a third-period goal to round out the scoring.