Say What - 'How Far I've Come'

Blake Coleman on playing his 500th career game tonight:

“I think it's more time to reflect a little bit. So often in this line of work you just put your head down and grind and try to get through the next game and kind of lose track of the big picture. It's just a good reminder of how far I've come. I was just hoping to get a game in this league, so I feel very fortunate to have played this many games and have been healthy enough to get to this point. There are a lot of things that go into it. But for me, I just took a little time to reflect on it and there's a lot of people that have helped me get to this 500th game and it makes you think back on all that they did.”

On doing it while being ‘The Kid from Texas’:

“It's not commonplace down there. I wasn't quite big enough to play football or any of the Texas sports, so it worked out good. It makes it even a little bit more special when you go home and there's not many people that can sit at that table with you. It makes me realize even more how much people helped get me there. The sacrifices they made - family, coaches, teammates. Hopefully we're only halfway there and can play a long time in this league. But anytime you can actually get a moment to step back and appreciate everything I've been through, it's nice to take that time.”

On if he ever played football growing up:

“I actually played pretty much anything but (football). My dad played some college football at Oklahoma State. But I still bleed football, I love to watch it. I watch every Sunday as much as I can ... as much as I can sneak in there. It's definitely a religion down there. I still remember, I had a couple middle-school coaches come up to me and make fun of me for playing hockey and that's why I wasn't coming out for the football team. I guess I'm laughing now.”