Say What - 'How Far I've Come'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to host the Flyers

By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on playing his 500th career game tonight:

“I think it's more time to reflect a little bit. So often in this line of work you just put your head down and grind and try to get through the next game and kind of lose track of the big picture. It's just a good reminder of how far I've come. I was just hoping to get a game in this league, so I feel very fortunate to have played this many games and have been healthy enough to get to this point. There are a lot of things that go into it. But for me, I just took a little time to reflect on it and there's a lot of people that have helped me get to this 500th game and it makes you think back on all that they did.”

On doing it while being ‘The Kid from Texas’:

“It's not commonplace down there. I wasn't quite big enough to play football or any of the Texas sports, so it worked out good. It makes it even a little bit more special when you go home and there's not many people that can sit at that table with you. It makes me realize even more how much people helped get me there. The sacrifices they made - family, coaches, teammates. Hopefully we're only halfway there and can play a long time in this league. But anytime you can actually get a moment to step back and appreciate everything I've been through, it's nice to take that time.”

On if he ever played football growing up:

“I actually played pretty much anything but (football). My dad played some college football at Oklahoma State. But I still bleed football, I love to watch it. I watch every Sunday as much as I can ... as much as I can sneak in there. It's definitely a religion down there. I still remember, I had a couple middle-school coaches come up to me and make fun of me for playing hockey and that's why I wasn't coming out for the football team. I guess I'm laughing now.”

Nazem Kadri on facing the Flyers tonight:

“We know they're going to be a hard-working team. Based on their coach (John Tortorella) and how they're playing thus far. They've been able to collect lots of points and they're playing very well, so we have to be prepared.”

On what he’s liked about the team’s game of late:

“I think certain areas we're taking steps in the right direction. We're getting some good results, but at the same time, I think we could have a few more points based on how we've played in certain buildings over some good teams. Right now is an opportunity, heading into the new year, to kind of reset and almost have a clean slate from a standings and record perspective. We're going to try and capitalize on that.”

Does he have a New Year’s Resolution?

“To win more. That's it.”

"To win more. That's it."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the challenge of facing the Flyers:

“They're deserving of their record this year with the way they play the game. They're an honest, hard-working team. That's the one way you can probably describe them. And they've had a lot of success lately. I think it's 12 of 13 they've had points in and they're one of the best road teams in the NHL, and that's due to how hard they play.”

On Coleman’s 500-game milestone:

“I would guess if you watched his first few (games) in the NHL, you would see the same thing that you see right now. I talked to his mom when we were in Texas last time that we were there, and he always - from what it sounds like - from a young guy on, been THE hardest-working guy. He, a lot like Mikael Backlund, is another true pro, where he makes sure he does everything he can to be ready to play every night. And it sounds like it was that way from a young age.”

