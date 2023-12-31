5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

1. Tie A Bow On ’23

It’s about to get busy again.

After a three-day Christmas break, and now a three-day gap between home games, the Flames schedule ramps up once more with a calendar-closing contest against the Flyers. Get tickets

Calgary will hit the ice 11 times over the next 21 days, including a stretch that will see them start 2024 with six out of seven on the road, which makes tonight’s 2023 finale a worthwhile opportunity to make hay at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

As disappointing as Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Kraken was, you get the sense defenceman MacKenzie Weegar and company have put the result in the rear-view mirror with busier days ahead.

"We had a couple good hard practices here, you know obviously it was tough, that last game, we thought we deserved better,” Weegar told reporters Saturday. “But we’ve done a good job this year at going over video and just staying positive, and sticking with it; it’s all about mentality for us.”

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom owns a 1.77 goals-against average and .938 save percentage since returning from injury 13 days ago.

Hardly numbers to sneeze at, but for Markstrom and his teammates, winning is the thing.

“You see the guys every day, and especially after a loss, that’s the reaction you want to see,” Markstrom said Saturday. “It’s not good enough and you want to hold each other accountable.

“I think we’re doing a great job of that, (in) all those tight games, we’ve just got to find another gear in those third periods to come out on top.”

And the games have been close. In fact, eight of Calgary’s last 14 contests have been decided by one goal, with four of those eight needing extra time.

Tonight’s opponent is one against whom the Flames have enjoyed success in recent years, too.

Calgary is 11-4-1 against Philadelphia dating back to the 2014-15 season, but Weegar knows full well the Flyers will prove a tough out.

“They’ve got a good team over there, we’ve got to be ready for a tough test,” he noted. “They don’t give up too much, so we’re going to have to work hard and definitely have our best night against them, for sure.”