Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Philadelphia

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up 2023 with a match-up versus the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 6:00 pm MT start. Limited tickets available here.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

