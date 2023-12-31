Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23

The Flames wrap up 2023 with a match-up versus the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 6:00 pm MT start. Limited tickets available here.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom