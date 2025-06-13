2025 NHL Draft Class - Caleb Desnoyers

Desnoyers won QMJHL title with Flames prospect Morin

20250613_Desnoyers
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

It’s already been a special 2025 for Caleb Desnoyers.

A QMJHL title, an appearance at the Memorial Cup and soon, the Moncton Wildcats centre will hear his name called at the NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Ranked No. 7 among North American skaters, Desnoyers has the offensive skills, he has the two-way game.

But perhaps most importantly, he has leadership qualities. Take, for instance, the fact the 18-year-old wore a letter on a stacked Wildcats club, despite being one of the younger players on the team.

And as part of that Moncton juggernaut, he produced, finishing second among QMJHL skaters in playoff scoring with 30 points, winning the league’s playoff MVP award along the way.

“I think on the personal side, (I) managed to play really well and help the team,” Desnoyers said during a quick conversation at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center last week. “When you win your regular season and league championship, it’s hard to say you had a bad season.”

Desnoyers and his Wildcats mates kept building momentum as the season went on - his 84 points led the club in scoring - and the product of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. says the city definitely took notice.

“It was incredible, honestly,” he recalled. “Once (the fans) kinda realized we had the potential to be really good, and bring the first Cup in 15 years, you saw that the city was getting loud, more alive, and starting to support us.”

Desnoyers has been at the forefront of the draft conversation all season long and even amid the hype - the potential for distraction - he produced.

But the veterans by his side - NHL draftees themselves - helped him navigate that extra attention.

Those veterans included defenceman Etienne Morin, a second-round pick of the Flames in 2023, who became the franchise’s all-time defensive scoring leader during the 2024-25 campaign.

“There were a lot of older guys in Moncton so it was great for me to learn everything through the boys,” Desnoyers said of his teammates. “Mo was obviously one of them.”

250612_Desnoyerscelly

But in addition to the helping hand, Desnoyers has had a front-row seat to Morin’s QMJHL exploits on the ice over the past two seasons.

Morin - signed by Calgary in July of 2024 - is eligible to make the jump to pro hockey this fall, and if you ask Desnoyers, he’s got all the skills to succeed at the next level, in the evolving modern game.

“He’s really, really good,” Desnoyers said. “Even at the Memorial Cup, he just showed what all his talent was all about. He’s just so good.

“I didn’t really see other guys walk the blueline as good as he does, and finding some shooting lanes. He’s unique at the style of play that he plays.”

With the NHL Combine in the rear view mirror, Desnoyers is hopeful the momentum from an unforgettable season in New Brunswick will carry through to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27.

Continuing a year-long stretch that’s been one of the most memorable in his life.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. When you start a season, your goal is obviously to get to play those games at the end of the season.

“It was just a great experience - (the Memorial Cup in) Rimouski made it even more special - it was really fun.”

