Wolf Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Howl-y smokes!

It may be the summertime, but Dustin Wolf is making headlines again after been named to the NHL's 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.

Wolf, who had a 29-16-8 record, 2.64 goals-against average and .910 save percentage last season, was awarded the honour alongside forwards Macklin Celibrini (SJS), Matvei Mitchkov (PHI), Cutter Gauthier (ANA), and defencemen Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) and 2024-25 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson (MTL).

Wolf was unanimously selected among voters from the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. He is the first Flames goalie who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team and the franchise’s third representative (at any position) this century, joining forward Johnny Gaudreau in 2014-15 and defenceman Dion Phaneuf in 2005-06.

Wolf, 24, led all rookie netminders with 29 wins - 14 more than the next-closest and only one shy of the franchise record set by Hall-of-Famer Mike Vernon, who went 30-22-1, in 1986-87.

Wolf did best Vernon in two categories, though, setting new single-season franchise records for starts (53) and shutouts (3).

Only three U.S.-born rookie goaltenders have earned more victories in a single season than Wolf's 29: Jimmy Howard (37 in 2009-10 with Detroit), Frank Brimsek (33 in 1938-39 with Boston) and Ryan Miller (30 in 2005-06 with Buffalo).

"I came into the year splitting starts and there was nothing given - you had to earn it and it was a great battle with Vladdy all year," Wolf said after being nominated for the Calder last month. "From the coaching staff down, the boys had my back through thick and thin. There were going to be stretches along the way where things don't go your way, but I had their back and they had mine, and I'm just fortunate the staff gave me a chance to prove that I continue to belong in this league and I can help our team win as many hockey games as I can."