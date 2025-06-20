Flames Re-Sign Dryden Hunt

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Dryden Hunt to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Hunt split the 2024-25 season between the Calgary Flames where he skated in five games, registering three assists, and the Calgary Wranglers where he posted 16 goals and 33 helpers for 49 points in 49 AHL contests.

Hunt finished third on the Wranglers in scoring in 2024-25, with his 49 points also setting a new career high. The Cranbrook, BC native has been with the Flames organization since March of 2023 when he was acquired by Calgary from Toronto. The 29-year-old has 235 NHL games to his credit with 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points and 121 penalty minutes.

Term: Two-year, two-way

AAV: $825,000

Born: Cranbrook, B.C. Date: November 24, 1995

Height: 6’0” Weight: 193lbs

Shoots: Left