Flames Announce Peter Hanlon To Join Hockey Operations

Formerly the VP of Communications with the club, Hanlon to begin as an Assistant GM July 1

CF_Assistant_GeneralManager1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that Peter Hanlon, formerly Vice President of Communications with the club, will join the hockey operations department as an Assistant General Manager.

“Peter has worked in professional hockey for over 30 years,” said President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney. “His knowledge and experience are a welcomed addition to our staff”.

“Peter will be involved in all areas of hockey operations including player evaluation, player recruitment and strategic planning,” said General Manager Craig Conroy. “Together with Assistant General Managers Dave Nonis and Brad Pascall, Peter will help us pursue our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Calgary”.

Hanlon began his managerial career with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ American League franchise in St. John’s, Newfoundland. He was then recruited to work at the AHL head office in Springfield, Mass. before joining the Flames to begin the 1997-98 season. He has international experience having represented Team Canada at the 2002 Olympics, World Championships, and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Hanlon will assume his new duties effective July 1, 2025.

News Feed

Pospisil Named Slovakia's Preliminary Olympics Roster 

Calgary Kids - Nathan Behm

2025 NHL Draft Class - Caleb Desnoyers

Wolf Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

'Thank You For Being Perfect, John'

2025 NHL Draft Class - Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

Calgary Kids - Luke Vlooswyk

'It's An Unbelievable Feeling'

Flames Sign Klapka To Two-Year Extension

2025 NHL Draft Class - Sascha Boumedienne

Brent Dodginghorse Named 2025 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award Winner

NHL Combine Notebook - 07.06.25

NHL Combine Notebook - 06.06.25

Gridin Wins First-Ever Sidney Crosby Trophy

2025 NHL Draft Class - Malcolm Spence

2025 NHL Draft Class - Jake O'Brien

2025 NHL Draft Class - Justin Carbonneau

A Transformative Donation