Flames Announce Peter Hanlon To Join Hockey Operations

The Calgary Flames announce today that Peter Hanlon, formerly Vice President of Communications with the club, will join the hockey operations department as an Assistant General Manager.

“Peter has worked in professional hockey for over 30 years,” said President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney. “His knowledge and experience are a welcomed addition to our staff”.

“Peter will be involved in all areas of hockey operations including player evaluation, player recruitment and strategic planning,” said General Manager Craig Conroy. “Together with Assistant General Managers Dave Nonis and Brad Pascall, Peter will help us pursue our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Calgary”.

Hanlon began his managerial career with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ American League franchise in St. John’s, Newfoundland. He was then recruited to work at the AHL head office in Springfield, Mass. before joining the Flames to begin the 1997-98 season. He has international experience having represented Team Canada at the 2002 Olympics, World Championships, and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Hanlon will assume his new duties effective July 1, 2025.