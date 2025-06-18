Calgary Kids - Gavin Garland

Walking into the Tri-City Americans locker-room felt like a reunion for Gavin Garland.

After spending parts of two seasons in the AJHL, the forward jumped over to the WHL and joined an Ams squad loaded with local talent and close friends from earlier playing days.

The familiar faces not only helped him get accustomed off the ice, but on it as well.

“Definitely a lot of fun to recalibrate with them, it made it a lot easier having them there,” Garland said. “Jordan Gavin and Merrek Arpin are two good buddies of mine that were there. (They) ended up getting traded but helped out with the experience and helped make me feel comfortable.

“Jackson Smith and Cash Koch as well, I played in peewee with them, so to be reunited with them is pretty cool, both great guys and to see the day-to-day process they go through is wicked.”

Prior to joining Tri-City, Garland captured the league title with the Calgary Canucks in 2024, and during their run to the Inter Pipeline Cup, he tied for first on the squad in playoff points with 18.

“A great group of guys and we had a great experience together,” he said “I think that playoff run was a big learning curve for us, especially in the first round. Going to Grand Prairie was big motivation for us, a lot of grit out of that series that we took into Drumheller and further on against Whitecourt.

“That was the first time for a lot of us in making that deep of a playoff run, pretty neat and a great learning experience.”