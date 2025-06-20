Calgary Wranglers Announce Brett Sutter As Head Coach

The Calgary Wranglers announce today that Brett Sutter, formerly assistant coach with the club, will take over the reins as the head coach.

Brett transitioned into coaching last season after a lengthy professional career that spanned 17 seasons including 1,090 American Hockey League and 60 National Hockey League regular-season games.

“I am excited about the upcoming season and taking the next step in my coaching career.” said Sutter. “This is an organization that I am very familiar with having history as both a player and coach. Having spent a lot of time at this level, I understand the role in developing players and have firsthand knowledge of what a great group we have here to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”