Calgary Kids - Jackson Smith

Defender poised for high selection after impressive season in Tri-City

By Alex Medina
There’s no shortage of local talent gearing up for the NHL Draft.

And Tri-City’s Jackson Smith is among the group that awaits what’s in store when things officially get underway on June 27 and 28 in L.A.

The highest-ranked Calgary product - 13th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting - Smith enjoyed a career year in the WHL posting 54 points (11G, 53A) in 68 games.

The defender was one of 90 prospects invited to the NHL Combine in Buffalo, an event that he described as surreal.

“It’s been really cool, seeing all the teams and GMs that you dream of as a kid,” he said. “Trying to take it all in and now the draft is starting to get real, it’s been cool.”

Growing up in Calgary, at a young age Smith knew he wanted to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL and quickly established himself as a name to watch for as he progressed through each age group.

“I played with Glenlake Hawks growing up then Royals my first year Bantam, then one year Bantam and one year Midget with the Edge School. I grew up playing hockey all the time,” he said. “FCA (Flames Community Arenas) the red rink was my home rink, that’s always up there as a favourite of mine and also the big rink at Winsport was always really cool as a young kid.”

From the local rinks in YYC to the Toyota Center in Kennewick, to one day the hopes of playing in NHL barns.

Going from Calgary to Tri-City was quite the change, but there are a lot of familiar faces on the squad - especially Cash Koch, with the two having grown up together and been teammates for years.

“Half our team is from Calgary,” he said with a laugh. “It’s crazy and awesome to go through it with those guys as well. Having guys going through the same stuff as you, it’s good to have that and for all of us it made it easier to know that we have someone to talk to if we need to.”

Smith not only had his teammates to lean during the craze of his draft year, but those close to him back home who he credited were a massive help in getting him to this point in his young career.

“My mom, dad and step-dad have been my biggest supports since Day 1,” he said. “My brothers and friends as well, just a really great support system back home. They helped me through all this, whenever things got stressful they are always there for me to help. It’s been incredible.”

While he continues to count the days until the draft, his off-season training is in full swing as he aims to set himself up for a strong showing at rookie camp, while also preparing for his freshman year at Penn State.

“I work out with Crash (Doug Crashley) back in Calgary, trusting him, going in everyday with the same mentality,” Smith said. “Whatever he throws on my workout plan I’m doing to the best of my ability. He knows better than almost anybody, knows what I need and what others need.”

