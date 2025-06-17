Calgary Kids - Jackson Smith

There’s no shortage of local talent gearing up for the NHL Draft.

And Tri-City’s Jackson Smith is among the group that awaits what’s in store when things officially get underway on June 27 and 28 in L.A.

The highest-ranked Calgary product - 13th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting - Smith enjoyed a career year in the WHL posting 54 points (11G, 53A) in 68 games.

The defender was one of 90 prospects invited to the NHL Combine in Buffalo, an event that he described as surreal.

“It’s been really cool, seeing all the teams and GMs that you dream of as a kid,” he said. “Trying to take it all in and now the draft is starting to get real, it’s been cool.”

Growing up in Calgary, at a young age Smith knew he wanted to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL and quickly established himself as a name to watch for as he progressed through each age group.

“I played with Glenlake Hawks growing up then Royals my first year Bantam, then one year Bantam and one year Midget with the Edge School. I grew up playing hockey all the time,” he said. “FCA (Flames Community Arenas) the red rink was my home rink, that’s always up there as a favourite of mine and also the big rink at Winsport was always really cool as a young kid.”

From the local rinks in YYC to the Toyota Center in Kennewick, to one day the hopes of playing in NHL barns.