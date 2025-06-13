Calgary Kids - Nathan Behm

Warmer weather and longer days can only mean one thing.

Alright maybe two, summer time and NHL Draft season.

For Calgary product Nathan Behm, June 27 and 28 can’t come soon enough as the talented forward eagerly awaits what’s in store.

“I’m looking forward to it, held in L.A., nice spot. Should be super cool,” he said. “It’s every kid’s dream in Canada growing up to get drafted and play in the NHL. It’ll be a dream come true for sure.”

Ranked 44th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting, Behm impressed in his sophomore season with the Kamloops Blazers.

The winger doubled his offensive production, clicking at more than a point-a-game with 66 points in 59 skates, good for second in team scoring and his five game-winners tops on the club.

“I think I had a really good season overall, had a good start to the year, felt like I kept getting better and now trying to have a good offseason," he said. “I felt I took over more games, became more dominant with every shift.

“I’m a dual threat guy, I can pass and shoot but I used my shot more this year and it paid off. Just gotta keep using it and something I’m continuing to work a lot on.”