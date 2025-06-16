Pospisil Named Slovakia's Preliminary Olympics Roster 

The 12 countries participating in men’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are naming the first six players to their preliminary rosters today.

The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

--

The Marty Party is coming to Milano Cortina in 2026!

Martin Pospisil has been named to Slovakia's preliminary roster, along with forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Tomas Tatar, and defencemen Erik Cernak and Martin Fehervary.

The 25-year-old Zvolen native had seven points (3G, 4A) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship, and also played three games for Slovakia in the Olympic qualifiers in 2024.

Pospisil has 49 points (12G, 37A) in 144 career games with the Flames.