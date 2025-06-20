Four Flames Rotary Sport Zones Announced

The Calgary Flames Foundation in partnership with the Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park, Rotary Club of Calgary Downtown, and Parks Foundation Calgary, is proud to announce a $3 million gift to our community that will be directed towards four new all-season recreational assets, including outdoor rinks in winter. Flames Rotary Sport Zones are innovative all-season sport courts that will be used as outdoor rinks in the winter and will be built in four Calgary communities with construction starting this summer in the Northeast community of Pineridge.

As a result of $3 million in funding; $1 million from Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park, $1 million from Rotary Club of Calgary Downtown, and $1 million from the Calgary Flames Foundation, these new innovative outdoor recreation amenities will be placed in four communities around Calgary. Along with the new assets, the Calgary Flames Foundation will support low-to-no-cost programming at each of the Flames Rotary Sport Zones, including after-school programming, learn to skate and learn to play programs, summer offerings and ball hockey. The Calgary Flames Foundation will also support equipment available at no cost at all four Flames Rotary Sport Zones.

“Together, we build stronger communities. Through our partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation, we turn passion into action - creating opportunities, supporting local initiatives, and making a lasting impact where it matters most. The Flames Rotary Sports Zones will be the focal point of an engaging and vibrant community bringing youth, mentors, education, and sports enthusiasts together in a safe and supporting manner while building bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime,” says Jim Bladon, President, Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park

The unique recreation assets include built-in netting and a half-height board system to encourage inclusion and safety, and a bright and vibrant design intended to draw warmth as a heartbeat of the community.

“We are delighted to join forces once again, with the Flames Foundation, the Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park and the Parks Foundation to make this exciting investment into four communities where it will truly make a difference. It is well known that when kids are engaged in healthy activity they do better in school, have better relationships, have better mental health, and stay out of trouble. At the Rotary Club of Calgary Downtown we care about youth in many ways; through our long-established Stay in School program, the Youth Centers of Calgary and our student exchange programs. These unique sports spaces will expand the way we can contribute to youth thriving in our community. We are excited to see the first Sport Zone come to life in the Pineridge community,” says Joseph Fras, President, Rotary Club of Calgary Downtown.

“The Flames Rotary Sport Zones represent exactly the kind of community-centred infrastructure that helps build stronger and healthier communities”, Sheila Taylor shares, CEO of Parks Foundation. “By providing no cost programming and equipment along with these innovative amenities, we’re ensuring that every child and family can participate.”

The recipient communities were also announced today. The Pineridge Flames Rotary Sport Zone was unveiled today, with an opening date anticipated in fall 2025. The communities of Sunalta and Crossroads are planning to open Flames Rotary Sport Zones in the fall/winter of 2026 and the fourth Flames Rotary Sport Zone is coming to a community near you yet to be determined in the fall/winter of 2027.

“The Calgary Flames Foundation is working to help kids play and prosper in the communities they live in. This commitment to community assets will support people in their communities with much needed recreation amenities that promote physical activity, spontaneous play opportunities and community building,” says Jeff McCaig, Chairman, Calgary Flames Foundation. “The Calgary Flames Foundation will also work with neighbouring schools and community centres to offer accessible programming for youth, create healthy habits, introduce youth to sports, and nurture connections during critical hours.”

This announcement was made on the eve of the Rotary International Convention taking place in Calgary June 21-25. An estimated 17,000 Rotarians will visit Calgary from around the world, in part to celebrate the significant community contributions made by Rotarians and Rotary Clubs worldwide.

Please visit www.CalgaryFlamesFoundation.com/SportZones to access the press kit for more information and imagery.

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $70 million into the community. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com