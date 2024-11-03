Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'

The buzz ahead of Sunday's Battle of Alberta

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on how to repeat Friday's effort tonight:

"I think just understanding and realizing why we had the success that we did. We’ve just kinda got to repeat that; obviously, consistency can be a challenge, but any good team, that’s what they’re searching for, to be able to repeat good efforts night in and night out on a consistent basis."

On facing the McDavid-less Oilers:

"Whoever’s playing, whoever’s not, game plan really doesn’t change a whole lot. Obviously, still a pretty special player, and can challenge your defence for sure. We’ve just got to continue to do the right things, just like any talented player, try not to give them too much of an opportunity to impact the game."

On his career success against Edmonton:

"I enjoy playing these guys, I enjoy playing against the best players and the best teams, like you guys know. In big games, you’ve got to step up, thankfully in my career, I’ve been able to do that, and we’ll look for the same tonight."

"Whoever’s playing, whoever’s not, game plan really doesn’t change a whole lot"

Matt Coronato on playing with Backlund and Coleman:

"I think it’s great, you want to have responsibility. I kinda said it the other day, playing with those two, they make it easy with the way they play the game, and how responsible and hard they are. It’s a lot of fun."

On producing, yet remaining responsible:

"It’s just trusting the way the game’s supposed to be played, being good with the details of the game and playing hard. I think all offence comes from defence, as long as we’re responsible and play the right way, it’ll come."

On his own self-improvement:

"I think every day you can continue to get better. I feel like my main goal over - the last however long - is just to keep improving in different parts of the game and different ways. I think I’m still trying to do that, I want to keep improving and getting better every day."

"Want to keep improving"

Ryan Huska on not facing McDavid tonight:

"Well, he’s the best player in the world, but they have probably the next best player in the world, too, and he just elevates his play when his partner’s not in there. They will be as dangerous tonight as they normally are, in my opinion."

On the 4-1 win in Edmonton in October:

"Probably, it was one of the most complete games we’ve played. I think we did a good job of staying with our game; we were disciplined, we didn’t give them many opportunities to get onto the powerplay, and I thought we were very mindful of positioning, structure, whatever you want to call it. We did a good job of staying above speed, and above their people."

"Have to be physical"

