Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'

Nazem Kadri on how to repeat Friday's effort tonight:

"I think just understanding and realizing why we had the success that we did. We’ve just kinda got to repeat that; obviously, consistency can be a challenge, but any good team, that’s what they’re searching for, to be able to repeat good efforts night in and night out on a consistent basis."

On facing the McDavid-less Oilers:

"Whoever’s playing, whoever’s not, game plan really doesn’t change a whole lot. Obviously, still a pretty special player, and can challenge your defence for sure. We’ve just got to continue to do the right things, just like any talented player, try not to give them too much of an opportunity to impact the game."

On his career success against Edmonton:

"I enjoy playing these guys, I enjoy playing against the best players and the best teams, like you guys know. In big games, you’ve got to step up, thankfully in my career, I’ve been able to do that, and we’ll look for the same tonight."