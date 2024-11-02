“Preparation is my confidence.”

At 6-foot-6, Kevin Bahl is hard to miss on the ice.
But his height isn’t the only reason he’s standing out.
Bahl - acquired this past summer in a deal with the New Jersey Devils - has settled in brilliantly in his new home in Calgary, and he’s turning his role with the Flames into an opportunity for a breakout NHL season.
Through 11 games, Bahl has four assists (the latest of which came on Friday’s game-winning goal, against his former club no less), but the hulking blueliner also has a +6 rating, all while averaging the most ice-time of his career on a pairing with Rasmus Andersson.
So far, he’s playing - on average - a shade under 21 minutes a night, three-and-a-half minutes more than last season in the Garden State.
The 24-year-old was one of Calgary’s standout performers in Friday’s 3-0 win, and the fact it came against the Devils was that much sweeter.
“Feels good, honestly, beating your old team,” Bahl said Saturday, after his Flames practiced at WinSport. “You get traded away, you’re moving forward, wanting to be better, and coming to this team, beating them.
“It’s fun. I’m having fun.”