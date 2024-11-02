“Preparation is my confidence.”

Part of the reason he’s having fun: the newfound chemistry with Andersson.

The duo has played 168:31 of 5-on-5 time together - seventh-most among any defensive pair in the NHL - and while skating together, Calgary has outscored its opposition 11-5, while retaining an on-ice save percentage of .946, per Natural Stat Trick.

Andersson’s the rusher - Bahl referred to him as a ‘fourth forward’ Saturday - while Bahl is steady, simple and effective in his own end.

The pairing works, and is getting better as the two gain more familiarity with one another.

“I think it’s been real good, I think I match up really good with him,” said Bahl. “He wants to be more offensive, jump up every time. I’m more of just, you know, ‘get pucks out, stay back.’

I’ll get my chances in the O-zone, maybe I’ll jump up once in a while but I usually get my chances from the point. I think it matches up real well with that.”

Andersson, four years Bahl’s senior and one of Calgary’s ‘core six’ group of leaders, has provided a steadying influence.

But Flames head coach Ryan Huska adds Bahl’s growing confidence comes from the fact he’s being relied upon more, and trusted in critical situations.

“Ras is having a great start to the year, so I think Kevin’s feeling pretty good about his lot in life, getting an opportunity to play with him,” Huska said Saturday. “I think as a new player coming into a team, you want to find out quickly ‘Do these guys really want me? Am I valued?’

“I think where he’s been playing and how we’re using him, the player knows that, he knows how important he is to our team, so I think he’s feeling really good about where he’s sitting.”