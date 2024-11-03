5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. Alta-tude

There's nothing quite like an emotional victory to get the group feeling good again.

And now, a chance for another - against an age-old rival - as the Oilers pay their lone regular-season visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary is feeling good again, a mood buoyed by a solid performance two nights ago in that 3-0 win over New Jersey that put an end to a four-game slide.

To a man, the group agreed that effort was more indicative of how they want to play, as well as a building block for a busy stretch that sees the Flames play six games in five different cities over the next 10 days.

This evening’s opponent is a familiar one, and one against whom Calgary has enjoyed success against already this season.

A 4-1 win over the Oilers three weeks ago has - so far - proven to be one of the standout efforts of the season, one which Rasmus Andersson says his team can look to for inspiration.

“A lot,” he said when asked if his group can take anything away from the Oct. 13 tilt. “Confident that we beat them last time, and we played a really good game in Edmonton, back-to-back. We can take a lot of that game, I thought we played a pretty good game that game.

“They’re going to be a hungry team coming in here, we’ve got to be ready from the start.”

Head coach Ryan Huska has said on several occasions this season that his group’s focus has to be on self, on playing the right way to find success.

Nonetheless, he sees his club’s provincial rival as another test, even though Edmonton captain Connor McDavid is not expected to play after suffering an injury earlier this week.

“We see them a lot,” Huska said Saturday. “Whether or not 97 plays, they have a lot of offensive players, the forwards are really the strength of their team. So if we want to let them have room and space, similar to if we would have done that with New Jersey, then you’re asking for problems.

“So it’s a really big focus of ours, and I shouldn’t say it’s just against New Jersey or Edmonton, that’s the way we have to play against everybody if we’re going to be successful, so I just want to see the same commitment to that style of hockey from the guys.”

Then there’s the rivalry. Provincial bragging rights on the line.

The Flames drew the first salvo, and they’d love nothing more than to hold the upper hand in the season set with another win tonight.

Defenceman Tyson Barrie has a unique perspective, having spent time now on both sides of the Alberta rivalry.

“Anytime you have success against a team, it gives you a little bit of confidence,” he said. “I think they’re probably playing a little bit different than they were a couple weeks ago, but it’s a familiar rivalry, it’s something we take a lot of pride in.

“The Battle of Alberta, I’ve been on both sides of it, so I know it’s a fun game to play in, and we’re excited for it.”

Barrie’s got a unique perspective too, perhaps, on what to expect from the opposition.

“I’ve got a couple of their tricks,” he said with a smile. “Obviously they’re a great team, a lot of good players, even if you know what’s coming, it’s hard to stop.

“We’ll be ready for ‘em.”