Say What - 'Be Above The Puck'

Jonathan Huberdeau on building off Saturday's win:

"We gotta take that as a positive and go forward. I think we played a complete game; we’re hard to play against. Especially after that Tampa game, the way we showed up, that was great, so we gotta keep doing that against another good team tonight."

On little details that have brought them success at home:

"The start is really important, we need to do that. All the details; re-loading, I think that’s a big thing on our team, always be above the puck. That’s when we’re a good team, we’re all over the ice as five guys, every shift. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing, these are little details that make us a good team."

On what Martin Pospisil brings to his line with Nazem Kadri:

"He’s a guy that creates (for) us a lot of room out there, finishing a lot of hits, he’s there on the forecheck a lot. That’s how he’s been able to be successful."