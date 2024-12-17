Say What - 'Be Above The Puck'

The chatter ahead of Tuesday's tilt against Boston

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on building off Saturday's win:

"We gotta take that as a positive and go forward. I think we played a complete game; we’re hard to play against. Especially after that Tampa game, the way we showed up, that was great, so we gotta keep doing that against another good team tonight."

On little details that have brought them success at home:

"The start is really important, we need to do that. All the details; re-loading, I think that’s a big thing on our team, always be above the puck. That’s when we’re a good team, we’re all over the ice as five guys, every shift. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing, these are little details that make us a good team."

On what Martin Pospisil brings to his line with Nazem Kadri:

"He’s a guy that creates (for) us a lot of room out there, finishing a lot of hits, he’s there on the forecheck a lot. That’s how he’s been able to be successful."

Brayden Pachal on his new two-year contract:

"It’s super-exciting, obviously it was a priority for me to stay here. I’m looking forward to the future, it’s super-exciting for me and my family. I’m just super-happy. It’s a great day."

Ryan Huska on how Pachal has remained a constant amid defensive rotation:

"He was the one guy that could separate himself with the physicality. And we felt at times that if he wasn’t in the lineup, we didn’t know if we would be hard enough on the back end, so we felt like he was going to be the guy that, if his play was up to the way we expected him to play, he would be a pretty consistent guy in our rotation."

On how to improve results in the face-off dot:

"I think it’s practice, one. Two, that’s a competitive thing, too. So whether it’s us game-planning a little better for a loss of a draw, as to how we can get it back quicker, or it’s putting more pressure on not just the centreman, but the people that are around them to help, when the puck is loose and tied up in thosxe areas. It’s something that we continue to talk about, and I do believe that our centremen are going to get better in that category."

