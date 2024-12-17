Flames Re-Sign Brayden Pachal

The Flames announced today that they signed defenceman Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract extension.

Pachal has skated in all 31 contests for the Flames so far this season, scoring a goal and an assist for two points along with 27 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old has been a physical presence on the back end for Calgary, with his 72 hits ranking third on the club. Pachal is closing in on his 100th NHL game, with 93 big league contests to his credit in his career thus far.

The Estevan, SK native was claimed off waivers by Calgary from Vegas on February 4, 2024 and has skated in all 64 contests the Flames have played since his acquisition.

TERM: Two-year

AAV: $1,187,500