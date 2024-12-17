5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

1. Last Time Out

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Oh, who are we kidding, it's looked like Christmas in Calgary for a month already! But the Flames embark on their final week of games before the holiday break with wins in mind, and positive momentum from a Saturday performance that stands out as one of their best from the 31-game docket thus far.

A 3-0 shutout win over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

A game the locals led from stem to stern.

But for Connor Zary, a show of redemption, and proof positive this group's got plenty of moxie.

"It was huge," Zary said of the victory over the Panthers. "Obviously we’d been a little back-and-forth, but to really put together a full-team, full-game effort last game was big for us, especially against such a proven opponent."

Oftentimes, players and coaches will speak of lessons learned from losses - but wins can be learning lessons, too.

And that excites Zary - that picking up on what went right against Florida might lead to similar experiences down the line.

"I think it’s just little things," he said. "You learn from a game like that, you watch some clips of things you did well, and you try and replicate that going forward."

Tonight, a new challenge - against some old friends, as the Bruins pay their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Janet Jackson implored us once upon a time, 'You ought to be thankful for the little things.'

In a 'What Have You Done For Me Lately?' league, the little things might just hold the key to sustained success.