5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

The Flames and Bruins square off on Scotiabank Saddledome ice (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy

1. Last Time Out

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Oh, who are we kidding, it's looked like Christmas in Calgary for a month already! But the Flames embark on their final week of games before the holiday break with wins in mind, and positive momentum from a Saturday performance that stands out as one of their best from the 31-game docket thus far.

A 3-0 shutout win over the defending Stanley Cup champs.

A game the locals led from stem to stern.

But for Connor Zary, a show of redemption, and proof positive this group's got plenty of moxie.

"It was huge," Zary said of the victory over the Panthers. "Obviously we’d been a little back-and-forth, but to really put together a full-team, full-game effort last game was big for us, especially against such a proven opponent."

Oftentimes, players and coaches will speak of lessons learned from losses - but wins can be learning lessons, too.

And that excites Zary - that picking up on what went right against Florida might lead to similar experiences down the line.

"I think it’s just little things," he said. "You learn from a game like that, you watch some clips of things you did well, and you try and replicate that going forward."

Tonight, a new challenge - against some old friends, as the Bruins pay their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

Janet Jackson implored us once upon a time, 'You ought to be thankful for the little things.'

In a 'What Have You Done For Me Lately?' league, the little things might just hold the key to sustained success.

Check out all the action from a big 3-0 victory over Florida

2. Know Your Enemy

The Bruins bring a trio of ex-Flames to town tonight, none more notable though than Elias Lindholm, who signed a seven-year, $54-million pact in Beantown in July.

It's Lindholm's first visit back to the C of Red since he was traded to Vancouver during the All-Star break this past January.

In all, the Swedish centre spent the better part of six seasons here, his 357 points as a Flame included that 42-goal campaign in 2021-22.

He spoke highly of the Stampede City Monday, suggesting his time here was a period of personal and professional growth.

"It was huge. I came here, I kinda grew up," Lindholm said. "Obviously, our son was born here, through my time here I met my wife.

"Nothing but good things to say ... I really enjoyed my time here with some good memories. It’s obviously good to come back."

His time in Boston has been a bit more of an adjustment period.

In 32 games, Lindholm has lit the lamp only three times, and he's playing less, too, averaging about 90 seconds less ice-time per game than he did in Calgary.

He had an assist against another former club Saturday, snapping a seven-game pointless drought in the Bruins' 5-1 win at Vancouver.

A much-needed win, after Boston opened their Western swing with 8-1 and 5-1 setbacks in Winnipeg and Seattle.

According to Lindholm, success against the Flames will come from another quick start, like he and his mates enjoyed in B.C. three nights ago.

"Last game, we kinda came out and were playing really well in the first period," he said. "That kinda (dictated) and set up the whole game for us."

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
20.9%
17th
Bruins
13.0%
31st
Penalty Kill
Flames
71.6%
29th
Bruins
77.5%
22nd
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.81%
15th
Bruins
49.54%
18th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.10%
T-15th
Bruins
53.88%
7th


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

The two sides conclude their regular season set tonight, having faced each other in Boston Nov. 7 in the second of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip for the Flames.

Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored the Calgary goals, as the visitors erased a two-goal third-period deficit to force extra time, but the Bruins found the game-winner in OT to earn a 4-3 win.

Calgary has earned points in each of their past four encounters with Boston, including a 3-2 OT victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome last February, on a night where Kadri played extra-time hero.

Did You Know?

Maybe it's a Scratchy Tuesday thing?

Maybe it's just the Flames' favourite day of the week!

Coming into play tonight, Calgary boasts a 6-1-0 record on Tuesdays this season, with four of those wins coming at the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And so far in December, the Flames are two for two on the day before hump day, having scored a 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets Dec. 3 and a 4-3 triumph seven days ago in Nashville.

Calgary is tied with the Minnesota Wild for the most Tuesday victories so far this season.

4. Awoooooooo!

Dustin Wolf has been absolutely feelin' it at home this season.

His 32-save clean sheet Saturday night over the Florida Panthers served as yet another example, as Wolf ran his home record to 8-1-0 this season, while making the third-most saves by a rookie netminder in a shutout performance since the Flames moved to Calgary in 1980.

Wolf's home stats aren't just impressive from a rookie standpoint, though.

They're notable from a league leaders standpoint as well.

His .949 save percentage at the 'Dome is the best among NHL goalies with more than one home-ice appearance, while only Dallas' Jake Oettinger and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck have more than Wolf's eight home wins (with five and four extra home outings, respectively).

The Flames tandem of Wolf and Dan Vladar has combined for four shutouts on home ice this season - the most of any NHL club.

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

The former Harvard standout moved onto a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman in Saturday's win over the Panthers, and the trio connected instantly.

Coronato finished the night with an assist over his 17:22 of ice-time, while improving his plus/minus to a team-best +9.

He had a helper against Boston in the season series opener last month.

coronato

Bruins - Pavel Zacha

The Czech forward is coming off a big night Saturday in Vancouver, where he logged a goal and two assists in the Bruins' 5-1 win.

Zacha is coming off his second consecutive 21-goal season in 2023-24 - that figure represents his career best - with Saturday's tally serving as his eighth of the 2024-25 campaign.

He had a goal and an assist in the first meeting between these two sides on Nov. 7 in Boston.

