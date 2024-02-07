Marty Party!

The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of forward Martin Pospisil to a two-year contract extension.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity in Martin’s game since we drafted him in 2018," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “Martin has become a big part of our team and we are excited to have him under contract for the next two years.”

Pospisil made his NHL debut earlier this season on November 4th in Seattle, scoring his first National Hockey League goal in his first big league appearance. The 24-year-old has suited up in 34 games for the Flames on the campaign, registering four goals and seven assists for eleven points and 37 penalty-minutes. Pospisil’s +10 rating on the season ranks fourth among all rookies in the league. The Zvolen, SVK native was the Flames fourth-round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

TERM: two-year

AAV: $1,000,000

BORN: Zvolen, SVK DATE: November 19, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Fourth round (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft