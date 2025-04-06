Point Of Emphasis

That much closer.

The Flames got a massive point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And it could have been possibly two if not for a bad bounce.

Still, they drew within four points of the Minnesota Wild, with a game in hand, as they try and chase them down for the final Western Conference Wild Card berth.

Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato scored 53 seconds apart at the end of the second period and beginning of third to dig the home side out of a 2-0 hole and eventually force extra time in the annual South Asian Celebration Game.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund was stopped by Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid – who was making his first start with Vegas – in the final few ticks of the third period on a shorthanded breakaway, the Vegas ‘tender getting a piece of his shot with his glove hand.

The visitors would steal the extra point on a lucky play with just 28.4 seconds left in OT, Reilly Smith throwing a puck out front from behind the net that went off the skate of MacKenzie Weegar, then up and off the shoulder of Dustin Wolf and in.

Wolf – a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year – had another stellar outing with 31 saves.

The Flames now head out on the road for a pair of games before returning to host the Wild Friday night.