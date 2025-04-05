5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Flames and Golden Knights take centre stage on Hockey Night in Canada (8:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet/CBC)

CF_5_Things_Title_SouthAsianFBTW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Keep Climbing

What do we want?

POINTS!

When do we want 'em?

NOW!

Probably not the verbatim rallying cry around the Flames dressing room these days, but it's definitely the message being relayed.

Just win, baby.

That's what Calgary will try and do again this evening, as the Vegas Golden Knights pay the first of two April visits to the Scotiabank Saddledome on South Asian Celebration night. GET TICKETS

And there's no better stage to scratch and claw for two more valuable points than on Hockey Night in Canada. Calgary's quest for the playoffs hits the national stage once again.

An opportunity to shine, under the brightest of spotlights.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf hit a milestone in Calgary's last outing - a 4-1 win over Anaheim Thursday night - but for the Calder Trophy hopeful, his 25th win of the season was just the latest collection of points in an important stretch run.

Even if the victory made him just the fifth American-born netminder to reach the 25-win mark in his rookie season, a list that includes NHL and national team stalwarts Tom Barrasso and Ryan Miller.

That’s pretty cool company to be in, but at the same time right now, we’re trying to fight for our lives," Wolf said Friday. "Our objective is to keep climbing.

"Certainly at some point, you’ll be able to reflect and say it’s pretty cool."

It's that type of all-business attitude that's gotten Wolf this far in his NHL career, and it's exactly the mindset the Flames need if they want to further close the gap on the Minnesota Wild - holders of that coveted second Wild Card spot - tonight.

Calgary sits five points back of Minnesota in the standings, but the Flames have two games in hand, one of which will be spent against a Golden Knights team Wolf says his group needs to be ready for.

Even though they haven't crossed paths with their Pacific Division rival in more than three months.

"It’s been a little while since we’ve played 'em. Right now, we have to stick to how we’re playing, getting pucks below their goal line, creating offence that way, off the fore-check," said Wolf. "They’re a good club, they’re top of the league in many statistics for a reason.

"We’ve got to be ready to come to play, ‘cause these two points are super, super critical. Obviously, we want to keep climbing to give ourselves a chance."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Golden Knights come to town having dropped back-to-back home games against the Oilers and Jets, their first consecutive regulation-time home setbacks since early January.

Eric Comrie slammed the door on Vegas two evenings ago, making 26 saves as Winnipeg earned a 4-0 shutout win at T-Mobile Arena; Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, former Golden Knight Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti provided the offence for the visitors.

“We had a really good stretch of hockey, and now we've lost two in a row,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told reporters after the game. “So, you can feel sorry for yourselves, or you can pick yourself off the mat and get back to work and put in your best effort on Saturday night.

"We're playing a desperate team (in the Flames) that is still fighting and clawing to try and make the playoffs. So we have to be at our best, and hopefully, those games are the ones.”

Yes, Calgary will have desperation on their side, but the Golden Knights have plenty to play for, too. Vegas (45-22-8, 98 points) sits just three points ahead of the surging Los Angeles Kings for the Pacific Division lead, and they'll play five of their final seven games away from home, including two each in Calgary and Vancouver.

The Flames will have to be wary of forward Jack Eichel, who enters Saturday's contest sitting fourth in NHL scoring with 93 points (27G, 66A). The 28-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in Vegas' last two games, but recorded a hat-trick at Minnesota Mar. 25.

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals, more than double his previous career best.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.0%
T-18th
Golden Knights
30.4%
1st
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.4%
25th
Golden Knights
75.2%
26th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.62%
7th
Golden Knights
51.04%
8th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.31%
22nd
Golden Knights
52.48%
9th


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the third of four meetings this season between Calgary and Vegas, but the first in 2024-25 to take place on Scotiabank Saddledome ice.

The Golden Knights hold the season series lead by virtue of home-ice wins in late October and late December; most recently, Dan Vladar stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-0 Flames loss at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 29.

Calgary has won four of the last six meetings between the two teams in Alberta, including both Vegas visits to the 'Dome in 2023-24.

The two teams will meet again in Calgary in 10 days' time.

Did You Know?

If you were 16 seconds late in arriving to your seat - or turning on the TV - Tuesday night, you missed one heck of a quick start, courtesy of Nazem Kadri.

His goal, one which kick-started Calgary's 4-1 win over Anaheim two nights ago, was just the 13th in franchise history scored in the opening 16 seconds of a game. It's also the first time a Flame has opened the scoring in a contest that quickly since Tyler Toffoli did so Dec. 20, 2022 at San Jose.

The fastest start in Flames history, you ask?

Well, that came at the Corral back on Oct. 14, 1982, when Mel Bridgman scored just seven seconds after the opening puck drop in a 6-4 Calgary win over Detroit.

Jim Peplinski and Charlie Bourgeois earned the assists.

4. Wild Card Update

Calgary got some help on the out-of-town scoreboard Friday night, thanks to the New York Islanders, who knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Long Island.

As such, the Flames remain five points back of the Wild - who hold that coveted second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference - and Calgary enjoys the benefit of having two games in hand on Minnesota, too.

Plus, the two teams will meet next Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Here's a look at each team's remaining schedule:

Minnesota Wild (41-29-7, 89 points)

  • Apr. 6 vs. Dallas Stars
  • Apr. 9 vs. San Jose Sharks
  • Apr. 11 at Calgary Flames
  • Apr. 12 at Vancouver Canucks
  • Apr. 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames (36-27-12, 84 points)

  • Apr. 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • Apr. 7 at San Jose Sharks
  • Apr. 9 at Anaheim Ducks
  • Apr. 11 vs. Minnesota Wild
  • Apr. 13 vs. San Jose Sharks
  • Apr. 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • Apr. 17 at Los Angeles Kings

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Blake Coleman

The Texas Tiger took charge Thursday.

Two goals - one on a short-handed breakaway - and enough emotion to bottle up and sell in fancy glass bottles at Holt Renfrew.

It's times like these that Coleman is at his best, and his line with Mikael Backlund and Joel Farabee was good at both ends of the rink Thursday against Anaheim.

At 5-on-5 Thursday, the trio held a 25-9 edge in shot attempts, and 18-4 advantage in scoring chances (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Not bad, considering nine of the line's 18 face-offs at evens were contested in the defensive zone.

And for Coleman, special teams against the Ducks were equally special. In addition to the aforementioned shorty, he added a third-period insurance marker with his fourth powerplay goal of the season.

Golden Knights - Brett Howden

The Calgarian had the game-winner in the last meeting between the Flames and Golden Knights, and comes into Saturday's game with 22 goals on the season - more than double his previous career best.

Four of Howden's tallies in 2024-25 have been deciders, and he's shooting the puck at a 19% clip.

He's been held without a point in each of Vegas' last two games, but Howden has lit the lamp in each of his last three road games, and four of his last five appearances away from T-Mobile Arena.

Related Content

Flames Set To Host Second Annual South Asian Celebration Game

'Enjoy Every Moment'

News Feed

Flames Set To Host Second Annual South Asian Celebration Game

'Enjoy Every Moment'

Say What - 'That's Absolutely Ideal'

Shake 'n' Blake

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

Say What - 'Belief Has To Be There'

'Really Happy To Be Here'

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

'He'll Bring That Excitement'

The Farm Report - 02.04.25

Flames Sign Aydar Suniev

Say What - 'Fell A Little Bit Short'

Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah

'Good Boost When We Needed It'

Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah