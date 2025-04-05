Say What - 'In Our Own Hands Again'

The buzz ahead of Saturday's big matchup against the Golden Knights

2-1

Rasmus Andersson on the team focusing on their own goals:

"We’ve got to take care of our own business, we’ve obviously got those games in hand. One of those games in hand is today, we play a really good team. Our full focus is on today and on Vegas."

On keeping an eye on Minnesota and the out-of-town scoreboard:

"You talk about it - you’re human - I don’t know if it’s a better feeling, but it feels like we have it a little bit in our own hands again. But when you have it in your own hands, you’ve got to take care of business. We’re playing a really good team today. It starts today, and we’ll take the next game as it comes."

Ryan Lomberg on Saturday's contest versus Vegas:

"They’re a great team, got good leadership over there. A complete team: good goaltending, good defence, good forwards, good coaching. It’s an important game for us, obviously, it’s one we need. If we’re going to get into the playoffs, this is the type of game we gotta bear down in, and make sure we get the win."

On staying composed in high-pressure situations:

"We’ve been playing playoff hockey for - essentially - at least a month here, right? We’ve just got to keep it up, we’re doing a lot of good things. We’re looking forward to building off that tonight."

On lessons he learned from deep playoff runs with the Panthers:

"If you even go back the previous year to that - the year Florida lost in the Finals (in 2023) - we were the last team to get in. There’s a lot of things you can learn from that year that I’m constantly telling the guys. We’re kind of in the playoff mentality, playoff mindset, playoff habits for a little while here. We’re looking forward to it."

Ryan Huska on Lomberg's leadership and experience:

"Sometimes when I say the six guys, I often mention the six that we know of, but I sometimes forget to throw in the seventh, which is Ryan. A lot of the experience that he has - been there, how he’s kinda changed and matured as a player - I think that’s so important for guys, especially because there’s some recency bias with him, and how things went with his last team."

On his forward groupings and their connectivity:

"These four lines that we’ve got going right now have probably been our best grouping of lines that we’ve had all year. All the lines have been, at times, dangerous offensively, yet they’ve been fairly responsible on the other side of the puck as well. Whether you’re putting Roons’ line out, there’s a chance they can generate for you, but we know they’re still going to work hard. Same for Naz, or Frosty’s line or Mikael’s line. We’re pleased with the connection that we’ve had on all four of our lines."

On Dustin Wolf earning another start in goal tonight:

"Both guys have given us a chance to win. I think the way Dustin played the last game factored in, I thought he was excellent in our last game. He’s rested as well right now, that’s something that comes into play as well."

