Say What - 'In Our Own Hands Again'

Ryan Huska on Lomberg's leadership and experience:

"Sometimes when I say the six guys, I often mention the six that we know of, but I sometimes forget to throw in the seventh, which is Ryan. A lot of the experience that he has - been there, how he’s kinda changed and matured as a player - I think that’s so important for guys, especially because there’s some recency bias with him, and how things went with his last team."

On his forward groupings and their connectivity:

"These four lines that we’ve got going right now have probably been our best grouping of lines that we’ve had all year. All the lines have been, at times, dangerous offensively, yet they’ve been fairly responsible on the other side of the puck as well. Whether you’re putting Roons’ line out, there’s a chance they can generate for you, but we know they’re still going to work hard. Same for Naz, or Frosty’s line or Mikael’s line. We’re pleased with the connection that we’ve had on all four of our lines."

On Dustin Wolf earning another start in goal tonight:

"Both guys have given us a chance to win. I think the way Dustin played the last game factored in, I thought he was excellent in our last game. He’s rested as well right now, that’s something that comes into play as well."