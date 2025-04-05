Say What - 'In Our Own Hands Again'

Rasmus Andersson on the team focusing on their own goals:
"We’ve got to take care of our own business, we’ve obviously got those games in hand. One of those games in hand is today, we play a really good team. Our full focus is on today and on Vegas."
On keeping an eye on Minnesota and the out-of-town scoreboard:
"You talk about it - you’re human - I don’t know if it’s a better feeling, but it feels like we have it a little bit in our own hands again. But when you have it in your own hands, you’ve got to take care of business. We’re playing a really good team today. It starts today, and we’ll take the next game as it comes."