Say What - 'Tough Way To Go'

Ryan Huska on bounces and the belief they'll turn in the Flames favour:

"I always feel like they even out over the course of the year, so maybe we’re going to get ours coming up here in the next six games. That’s the way you kinda have to look at it. When you work, you eventually get your bounces, so to me, it’s a matter of time. One’s gonna go in for us, or one will go off a skate and not go in, if you want to put it that way."

On the 3-2 OT setback:

"We fought back, and I don’t think we were very good in the first period at all. We just dipped our toe in a little bit in the first period, and I thought we got much better as the game went on. And it’s a hard team, they’re a good team on the other side, with size, they make it difficult for you to get inside. I thought as the game went on, we got more and more confident in that area. Massive penalty kill at the end of the game to allow us to get to the situation to get a point. Unfortunately, you get the bounce that goes against you at the end."

On Joel Hanley's game and self-belief:

"When you look at his whole game, not just that part, I thought there were two defencemen in the first period that were awesome, and that was Joel and MacKenzie. I thought they came and they were competitive. His game has never changed, no matter the situation. It’s impressive, actually, to see how he’s been able to stick with it and believe in himself. He’s grown a lot this year, in responsibility that we ask of him, but he’s deserved it. When you look at his body of work since the 4 Nations break, you have to put him right up there as one of our top defencemen."