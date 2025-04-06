Say What - 'Tough Way To Go'

What was said after the Flames fell 3-2 in OT to Vegas

250405_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on the OT loss to Vegas:

"Really tough bounce. Huge point though, the boys battled. Wasn’t the best start - we were really disappointed with the first period - but we found a way to battle back and tie the game. That’s a huge point for us down the stretch here."

On Hanley's goal being a rallying point:

"Gave us a big boost, for sure. We were playing a lot better in the second, felt like we were getting a lot more O-zone time and wearing them down a little bit. To get that goal gave us some huge energy."

On his breakaway at the end of the third period:

"I didn’t know how much time was left, I just knew it wasn’t much. I was just trying to get a quick shot off in stride. Wish it would have gone in, obviously."

"That’s a huge point for us down the stretch here"

Joel Hanley on his goal:

"I think Weegs made a nice play to Colesy there in the slot, (he) passed to Naz. Then I kinda just tried to find space, he one-touched it to me, and then I had a little bit of time. Felt like in the past I might have shot that, but I held it and tried to get around the defender. Luckily it went in."

On continuing to fight for a playoff spot:

"It’s disappointing that we didn’t get that last point there, unlucky break, maybe, a little bit. But there’s still a lot of fight in this group. It was a big point, and it’s going to come down to the end so we’re just going to keep fighting."

On his mindset and personal growth:

"I don’t know, just come to the rink every day and just try to do my best, I guess. I feel like I’ve been transformed a bit, just playing with more confidence in the past few games. Just want to continue to get better and grow."

"We’re just going to keep fighting"

Dustin Wolf on losing a heartbreaker in OT:

"It sucks, you know what? I feel like we haven’t gotten any bounce to go our way in numerous amount of games. Like how many times has the puck just sat on the line and not crossed? A tough way to go, but we got a point and we got a good stretch here where I think we can make some ground."

On continuing to scratch and claw their way to points:

"That’s all we can do. We’re fighting for our lives every day. I think we have a real good opportunity to put something special here the next couple weeks."

On his group's mentality:

"We’re the underdogs, that’s the biggest thing. We came into the year with everybody saying we’re going to suck, but look at us now? We’re fighting for our lives to sneak in. This one stings, but we move on to the next one."

"We got a good stretch here where I think we can make some ground"

Ryan Huska on bounces and the belief they'll turn in the Flames favour:

"I always feel like they even out over the course of the year, so maybe we’re going to get ours coming up here in the next six games. That’s the way you kinda have to look at it. When you work, you eventually get your bounces, so to me, it’s a matter of time. One’s gonna go in for us, or one will go off a skate and not go in, if you want to put it that way."

On the 3-2 OT setback:

"We fought back, and I don’t think we were very good in the first period at all. We just dipped our toe in a little bit in the first period, and I thought we got much better as the game went on. And it’s a hard team, they’re a good team on the other side, with size, they make it difficult for you to get inside. I thought as the game went on, we got more and more confident in that area. Massive penalty kill at the end of the game to allow us to get to the situation to get a point. Unfortunately, you get the bounce that goes against you at the end."

On Joel Hanley's game and self-belief:

"When you look at his whole game, not just that part, I thought there were two defencemen in the first period that were awesome, and that was Joel and MacKenzie. I thought they came and they were competitive. His game has never changed, no matter the situation. It’s impressive, actually, to see how he’s been able to stick with it and believe in himself. He’s grown a lot this year, in responsibility that we ask of him, but he’s deserved it. When you look at his body of work since the 4 Nations break, you have to put him right up there as one of our top defencemen."

"When you work, you eventually get your bounces"

