He’s been here with the Hitmen.

He’s been here as a visitor.

But tonight, Calgary’s own Jake Bean will get to strut his stuff on Scotiabank Saddledome ice a whole new way, wearing his hometown team’s sweater in front of the C of Red. Get tickets

Bean returned home in July, signing a two-year contract with the Flames after spending the past three seasons in Columbus.

He registered an assist in his Calgary debut in that wild Wednesday win in Vancouver, but he admits he’s still got another level to his game, one he’s working to reach as he finds his groove with his new club.

“For me, it’s 23 new guys, definitely a level of comfortability that I’m gaining each day,” Bean said after a quick morning twirl Saturday. “I’ve been happy, I feel like overall as a team, we’re building.

“We’ve got a ways to go, I think, but we’re all excited about that. Same with me, personally, I feel more comfortable every day, and I think I have a lot more to give.”

It wasn’t so long ago that the 26-year-old was a Scotiabank Saddledome star, either.

With the Hitmen, he set a then-franchise record for goals by a defenceman with 25 during the 2015-16 campaign.

Coincidentally, he’ll line up across from his defence partner from that Hitmen club tonight - in Flyers blueliner Travis Sanheim.

“It’s always fun playing against Sanny, I’ve played against him a bunch, being over on the East Coast,” Bean said. “We had some good times here together.”

For a guy who grew up watching the Flames, and playing most of his junior hockey career in the 'Dome, tonight’s home opener hits different.

A bit more special.A lot more close to home.

“It’ll be fun to play in this rink again, (I) played a lot of games here in junior, and watched a lot of games growing up,” Bean said. “It’ll be fun to be on the other side of it, and be in the red.”