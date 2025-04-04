Flames Set To Host Second Annual South Asian Celebration Game

The Calgary Flames are set to host their second annual South Asian Celebration Game presented by Scotiabank this Saturday, April 5th when they play the Vegas Golden Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 8:00pm.

The game will be a nationally televised broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada and Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi. The Flames will be led onto the ice by TELUS Skater Jahaan Singh Sekhon and the night will begin with a special ceremonial face-off. Taking part will be influential leaders from the South Asian Community locally and nationally.

Tina Singh (Founder & CEO of Bold Helmets)

Harpal Sandhu (Director of Programs, Kids Play Foundation)

Lali Toor (Co-Founder, APNA Hockey)

Harish Consul (Founder & CEO, Ocgrow Ventures)

The pre-game ceremony will be hosted by Harnarayan Singh from Hockey Night in Canada followed by a special performance of the Canadian National Anthem from Cimone Rajan. Doors open at 6:30pm and fans who arrive early could receive a limited Calgary Flames South Asian Celebration T-shirt courtesy of Scotiabank, CrossIron Mills, Sidhu Estate Law, BioAro, and Entripy.

The Calgary Flames South Asian Celebration will be integrated into many aspects of the game presentation. Music for pre-game and player warmup will be provided by Calgary’s own DJ Joash Charles. As fans enter the building there will be dancers from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy and Dhol drummers from Calgary’s Finest Dholis on the main concourse, along with a photo station set up behind section 228 where fans can have their picture taken.

The South Asian inspired “Madame Tiger” concourse location will have unique menu items along with special vegan offerings in our “Burgers and Brew” and “Angry Chicken” locations. Additionally, South Asian inspired food will be available for fans to enjoy in premium areas around the Scotiabank Saddledome. The first intermission will feature a minor hockey showcase from South Asian Hockey, as well as a traditional Bhangra dance performance from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy and Calgary’s Finest Dholis during the second intermission.