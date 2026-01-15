Game Day Notebook - 15.01.26

Frostbee Reunion

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee found themselves back on the same line during Tuesday's third period in Columbus, and the duo were back together again at Thursday morning's skate on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau.

The longtime teammates have chemistry, no doubt, but for Farabee, the key against the Blackhawks tonight is to score the gritty-type goals that Calgary managed to find against the Blue Jackets.

"I think just playing with Frosty and Huby, (they're) obviously guys that like to make a lot of plays. I think, for me, just get to the front, get the pucks out of the corners, and let those guys kind of play a two-man game down low," Farabee said. So, you know, I think they're so skilled. They make such good plays. And, you know,

Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, figures the trio can make an impact at both ends of the ice, but in particular on the scoresheet.

"We expect them to be a good 200-foot line, but we need some offensive production from them," Huska said. "And that's nothing new, that's what they're here for.

"And I think we're gonna need to see that from them tonight."

Farabee is optimistic that he can help unlock some offence for his line this evening.

"I know my role in the line," he said. I've got to do a little bit of stuff getting to the net and things like that. Just try and keep it simple, limit the mistakes,

"I think we're gonna have a good night."