Game Day Notebook - 15.01.26

CHICAGO — The Flames wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in the Windy City, and one final regular-season date with the Blackhawks.
Before this evening's 6:30 p.m. MT puck drop, take a glance at our Game Day Notebook!
Three changes from Columbus ... Hunt, Hall of Famer share travel day ... Frost, Farabee reunited
Devin Cooley was in the starter's crease at Thursday's full morning skate at the United Center, and appears poised to make his second start of the trip.
Cooley earned the victory Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, turning aside 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 Calgary victory.
Additionally, Hunter Brzustewicz took regular reps on the third defensive pairing alongside Joel Hanley, while after being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers Wednesday, Dryden Hunt occupied the right wing on a line with Ryan Lomberg and Justin Kirkland.
Speaking of Dryden Hunt, he shared a neat story Thursday morning about his travel day to Chicago.
It just so happens, he shared his plane trip with a Hall of Famer!
"(I) sat down, and Duncan Keith was sitting beside me - him and his son - so we moved some chairs around," Hunt said.
But the journey didn't stop there.
Hunt says Keith - who hails from Penticton, B.C. - offered him a lift to the team hotel.
"Unfortunately, well fortunately for me, there was a lot of traffic so it was a long ride," Hunt explained. "I got to talk his ear for, what, an hour and a half, and what a nice guy.
"It was a pretty classy gesture by him."
Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee found themselves back on the same line during Tuesday's third period in Columbus, and the duo were back together again at Thursday morning's skate on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau.
The longtime teammates have chemistry, no doubt, but for Farabee, the key against the Blackhawks tonight is to score the gritty-type goals that Calgary managed to find against the Blue Jackets.
"I think just playing with Frosty and Huby, (they're) obviously guys that like to make a lot of plays. I think, for me, just get to the front, get the pucks out of the corners, and let those guys kind of play a two-man game down low," Farabee said. So, you know, I think they're so skilled. They make such good plays. And, you know,
Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, figures the trio can make an impact at both ends of the ice, but in particular on the scoresheet.
"We expect them to be a good 200-foot line, but we need some offensive production from them," Huska said. "And that's nothing new, that's what they're here for.
"And I think we're gonna need to see that from them tonight."
Farabee is optimistic that he can help unlock some offence for his line this evening.
"I know my role in the line," he said. I've got to do a little bit of stuff getting to the net and things like that. Just try and keep it simple, limit the mistakes,
"I think we're gonna have a good night."