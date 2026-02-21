They’re best of friends on and off the ice.

But Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost will take a turn as friendly rivals Sunday, with all eyes on Milan for the Olympic gold medal game between Canada and the United States.

Two North American nations, facing off, for all the glory in the first best-on-best Olympic tourney in a dozen years.

Frost is a proud member of the Flames’ Canadian contingent, while Farabee is one of several American-born players on the roster.

For Frost, the entire tournament has seen a steady build-up, and the natural rivalry with the U.S. makes Sunday’s showdown all the better.

“I think just as we're watching, it kind of grows and you really feel the national pride,” he said after the Flames took the ice for practice Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “Especially, you know, two of my best buddies are American, and I hang out with them all day.

“It’s been fun, all the games have been close, like that quarterfinal day where they all went to overtime was awesome. I hope they win.”