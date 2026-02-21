'I Hope They Win'

Frost, Farabee cheering on both sides of gold medal match

260221_Frostbee
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

They’re best of friends on and off the ice.

But Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost will take a turn as friendly rivals Sunday, with all eyes on Milan for the Olympic gold medal game between Canada and the United States.

Two North American nations, facing off, for all the glory in the first best-on-best Olympic tourney in a dozen years.

Frost is a proud member of the Flames’ Canadian contingent, while Farabee is one of several American-born players on the roster.

For Frost, the entire tournament has seen a steady build-up, and the natural rivalry with the U.S. makes Sunday’s showdown all the better.

“I think just as we're watching, it kind of grows and you really feel the national pride,” he said after the Flames took the ice for practice Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “Especially, you know, two of my best buddies are American, and I hang out with them all day.

“It’s been fun, all the games have been close, like that quarterfinal day where they all went to overtime was awesome. I hope they win.”

"It's kind of hard to imagine"

Farabee, meanwhile, told reporters Saturday he’s been teammates with a few of the U.S. Olympians along the way - the Hughes brothers, goaltender Jake Oettinger and defenceman Zach Werenski to name a few - and he’ll be cheering them on, along the rest of the team in Stars and Stripes, come Sunday morning.

“It's friendly banter in the room and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, you want your country to win,” Farabee said. “It's a big deal.

“Obviously Canada got us at the Four Nations, so, you know, we're looking to get a little revenge here.”

But as friendly as the banter has been inside the Flames dressing room, both Frost and Farabee acknowledged one European player in particular has been doing his best to stir the pot, and stoke that rivalry on.

“We were watching the last game, you know, everyone's watching closely and and I think it was mostly Canadian guys and they were wanting them to win,” Frost recalled with a grin. “And then, it was just Sharky (Yegor Sharangovich) in there, so I don't know how to explain that.

“You're gonna have to ask him if he can explain it.”

“Sharky's been stirring the pot because he's a neutral right now,” Farabee added about his Belarusian teammate. “It's been some fun banter, and we have guys from all over, so it's cool just to see everyone's country playing against each other.”

"Obviously a huge game, both sides"

As for that start time, though?

Both Frost and Farabee agree, they might not be up and at ‘em as soon as the puck drops, just after 6 a.m. MT Sunday.

“I don't know if I'll wake up for puck drop,” Farabee admitted. “I’ll probably try to wake up a little early just to catch the end of it.”

“Some guys have regimented sleep schedules, I try to keep mine,” Frost added. “We’ll see. I might set the set the alarm and, I don't know, the snooze button might get hit a couple times.

“Hopefully at least catch the second half of the game.”

Related Content

Coronato - 21.02.26

News Feed

Pospisil, Slovakia To Play For Bronze

'Hit The Ground Running'

'Prove The Expectations'

Practice Notebook - 18.02.26

Pospisil, Slovakia Advance To Olympic Semi-Final

Pospisil, Slovakia Set To Face Germany In Olympic Quarter-Final

Future Watch Update - 16.02.26

Slovakia Fall In Final Olympic Preliminary Game

Pospisil, Slovakia Remain Undefeated At Olympics

Pospisil Makes Olympic Debut In Slovak Victory

Future Watch Update - 09.02.26

Patterson, Mikkelson Named To Alberta Hockey Hall Of Fame 2026 Class

Flames Provide Medical Update On Huberdeau

Flames Reassign Pair

Battle Won!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Heard Lore About It'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers